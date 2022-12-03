OUR POSITION: With Tampa Bay Rays spring training called off, Charlotte County may need to alter its focus on the future of its Charlotte Sports Park.
Hurricane Ian did baseball fans in Charlotte County no favors.
The Tampa Bay Rays won’t be coming to town in 2023 for spring training. We held out hope for a while, but the decision that always appeared to be the only alternative was announced Thursday.
Charlotte County Commission Chair Bill Truex said there is “millions of dollars” of damage to the Rays’ spring training home at the Charlotte Sports Park on State Road 776. And, Charlotte County is apparently having no more luck with insurance companies than anyone else. There is no true estimate of damages yet and no idea when repairs could be made.
But, when insurance claims are settled and talks about restoring the sports park begin, there could be a real opportunity for Charlotte County to remake the sports park into something special. Whether the county is even interested and whether or not money is available to do a big make-over is questionable.
Here are scenarios we can imagine:
• There is so much damage, the county will have to make a choice on how to rebuild. One possibility is to all but start over and create a facility that challenges the Atlanta Braves’ CoolToday baseball park in North Port.
Charlotte County could use the new stadium to entice the Rays to extend their lease, currently up in 2031, or if that does not work to possibly lure another Major League team here.
The challenge, of course, is money. Depending on the insurance settlement, to build something like Cooltoday would require $100 million or more. The only factor keeping the cost that low is the fact we have all the infrastructure in place and own the land.
• The other direction the county could go is to do the required repairs and reassemble the sports park to the state it was in before Ian.
Even that will likely require some county money to be involved after the insurance payout.
The county could use 2023 to restore the stadium — perhaps in time to host some Snowbird Classic games in the Fall.
To fix up and repair the sports park grounds would mean the Rays would likely finish out their contract. The lack of any major upgrades, however, would probably mean the Rays move on after 2031, if not sooner.
But the county could use the stadium for other events including the Snowbird Classic, regional baseball tournaments, spring training for college teams, concerts etc. There may even be a way the Charlotte County Fair could do some expansion onto the sports park grounds for more than parking.
That would not be a bad resolution.
It’s hard to imagine the county coming up with the money to make the first alternative come true. Taxpayers would challenge the idea and there would be no help from the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone on record as being against any big state money being used for baseball stadiums as evidenced by his killing of the deal the Rays were investigating in Pasco County.
Charlotte Sports Park is a valuable commodity. With or without baseball it presents all sorts of opportunities for family entertainment and tourism. It’s just going to take some numbers crunching and imagination to guarantee the brightest future for the facility.
