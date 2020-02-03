OUR POSITION: Barring any surprises, the Florida Cabinet will vote Tuesday to approve the sale of Orange Hammock Ranch — a great acquisition that has numerous benefits for Sarasota County and North Port.
It was once designated to be a huge development called Isles of Athena. It was to include 15,000 homes and 4 million square feet of commercial property. North Port commissioners and others were excited at the prospects for the thousands of acres of land they had annexed.
It didn’t happen. The bankrupt property was purchased in 2014 by a limited liability company called Orange Hammock Ranch. The pristine and environmentally sensitive chunk of land was offered to the Conservation Commission of the Gulf Coast for $22 million. The price was too steep at the time.
But people who loved the idea of this land remaining undeveloped never gave up. Recently, a deal was struck with the state and the foundation teaming up to buy the ranch and making it a key piece of a corridor of undeveloped property.
According to a Sun story Friday, the state will pay $19.5 million through the Florida Forever program, and the Conservation Foundation $1.5 million for a total of $21 million. If the cabinet approves, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be designated as the managing agency for the property.
The land is in the city of North Port, north of Interstate 75, and borders the Longino Ranch, which is already public land. It also is adjacent to the Mabry Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County and the RV Griffin Reserve in DeSoto, also public lands.
The Orange Hammock Ranch was a key acquisition that will be included in a 121,000-acre conservation corridor between the Myakka and Peace Rivers and Charlotte Harbor. The possibilities for recreation, wildlife preservation and conservation of plants and water are enormous.
Jon Thaxton, a former Sarasota County commissioner and an outspoken advocate for the environment, expressed his joy in Friday’s story. “I am thrilled and delighted to see this acquisition go through,” he said. “It is the single most environmentally sensitive piece in private ownership. This will increase greatly the value of all the properties purchased in the region.”
Thaxton wasn’t the only one thrilled with the news.
“Public ownership of Orange Hammock provides an environmental buffer critical to protecting the region’s water supply facilities located on the adjacent RV Griffin Reserve,” said Pat Lehman, executive director of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
The benefits of preserving the Orange Hammock Ranch and forming such an expanse corridor free of development are numerous. The conversation and/or restoration of natural systems will protect North Port from future flooding. It protects the Sonver Waterway which feeds into the Myakkahattchee Creek, the city’s main water supply. It also, as Lehman pointed out, provides a buffer for the region’s water supply at the Griffin Reserve, owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which maintains aquifer storage and well fields there.
The potential for this property is exciting. There are many opportunities for recreation on top of the justification for preservation to protect the environment.
Kudos to the Florida Cabinet, the foundation and everyone who had a hand in making this valuable land acquisition a reality.
