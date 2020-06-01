It came down to a few days and a little over $100,000 needed. That’s how close the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast was to achieving one of its long-time goals — the acquisition of the Orange Hammock Ranch.
For a group that had worked for months (actually years from the birth of the idea) to raise $1.5 million and squeeze another $19.5 million from the Florida Forever fund, it was a goal that wasn’t about to slip from their grasp. Its dedicated members just would not have allowed that to happen.
So now, we can all celebrate the foundation’s success.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will make the purchase of the 5,777 acres of land, formerly McCall Ranch, in North Port. It will create a wildlife management area that will pay huge dividends to our future. The land will connect the RV Griffin Preserve with the Longino Preserve with almost six miles of shared boundaries. It will create a significant 120,000-acre buffer along the Myakka River and further protect the connection between that river and the Peace River.
In a recent Sun story, former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton said the ranch was a keystone piece in the preservation of land around the rivers and in South Sarasota County in general.
What the future holds for the land as far as recreational activities is wide open. But the benefits to wildlife and keeping this huge piece of land in its original state, indicative of true Florida, will be something our great grandchildren can look back on, admire and stay “thanks for saving this for us.”
Hats off to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and all those who donated money and worked so hard to make this dream a reality.
