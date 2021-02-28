OUR POSITION: Charlotte County, and in particular Punta Gorda, has a history unlike most others when it comes to opportunities for Blacks and their contributions.
“They don’t know, or understand, who we are.”
That’s Gussie Baker talking about the Punta Gorda she grew up in. The city where Blacks and whites went to church together, worked together making equal wages, lived in the same neighborhoods and dealt with Jim Crow laws through a genuine care for each other.
She shared her memories with Roy and Eunice Wiley and Martha Bireda in an intimate Daily Sun roundtable discussion last week.
Baker, who is white, was one of the organizers who helped integrate Charlotte High School. It was the first Florida high school to integrate peacefully.
Punta Gorda came to be in 1885 and the relationship between the city’s Black and white communities stood the test of time — making the high school integration seem almost normal.
Before there was a Port Charlotte or a North Port, there was Punta Gorda. And the city’s reputation for racial harmony was known far and wide — even if people took it with a grain of salt.
“I heard about Punta Gorda being integrated,” retired school teacher Eunice Wiley said about her decision to move here from Fort Lauderdale. “What impressed me the most when I got here was how the people who had been here a while treated each other. They were all like family. Blacks were important here.”
Her husband, Roy is the only Black person who was born and raised here who went on to retire as a teacher in Charlotte County. He said that’s the way Punta Gorda has always been. He grew up here, close to Bireda.
“We were always integrated because we were always close,” Roy said.
That doesn’t mean there was not prejudice in the area — especially when you traveled far from the city limits.
The roundtable participants told of the time an integrated Charlotte High band bused to Arcadia to march in a parade. Three white men, the story goes, walked up to the band director, pointed at three Black members of the band and said they could not march on Arcadia streets.
The band packed up and went home.
The relationships that made Punta Gorda special have lasted decades and Bireda and other roundtable participants fear for the future of the city and the nation for that matter. Even after a peaceful and well attended Black Lives Matter march last year, the idea that Punta Gorda and Charlotte County may some day not live up to its reputation as a place people of all colors respect and help each other is always on their mind.
“People here want it to be like their home,” Bireda said.
Baker said the key to maintaining the peaceful, respectful theme is communication.
“Things change when people communicate,” she said.
The greatest danger, they fear is that Punta Gorda won’t be what it was 50 or even 100 years ago.
As we wind down Black History Month, we can learn from the values and relationships born on the shores of Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River more than 100 years ago. We can all look back on how two races lived together, shared food with each other, worked shoulder to shoulder and hired and paid employees without regard to their color.
It’s how it should have been and how it still should be today.
