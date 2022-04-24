OUR POSITION: Could funds previously ticketed for a toll road be used to update our deadly secondary roadways?
April 2, three people died in a head-on collision on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
A pickup truck was smashed by a semitrailer. Both vehicles erupted in fire. Everyone in both vehicles died at the scene.
Just days earlier nine people were seriously injured — two of them airlifted with trauma injuries — in a wreck on State Road 31. Traffic on that main connector road between Arcadia and Fort Myers, was shut down for hours as three adults and three children were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.
Around the same time, a crash on State Road 70 in Highlands County resulted in “multiple” fatalities that detoured traffic onto S.R. 31 into DeSoto County.
The story is the same throughout Florida.
As our population grows, more personal vehicles are sharing dangerous two-lane secondary roads with huge trucks that are moving dirt for new home construction and other products. It just takes just a split second distraction to cause a fatal head-on collision.
So what’s the answer?
The easy answer is to drive more carefully.
The difficult, but best, answer is to update our roadways. Widen roads to four lanes and install red lights and roundabouts.
The cost would be enormous. And the time it would take to approve the plans and complete the actual construction would be years.
But that should not stop the state from doing what is right. Human lives are at stake here, not to mention an economy that relies on those huge trucks to keep construction humming.
We have an idea.
Remember when the Legislature and governor wanted to build a toll road from Southwest Florida to the border with Georgia? The project was called the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance, or M-CORES. Former Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, pushed for the project.
It was criticized for its cost and for the harm it would cause the environment. Parts of the toll road would cross through wetlands and panther habitat along with other fragile ecosystems. One of the big supporters of M-CORES was the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association, which said the idea was the best way to address the state’s long-term infrastructure needs.
Gov. Ron DeSantis budgeted $700 million just to plan the toll road and enhance other roads going north and south. The total cost was to be between $21 billion and $23 billion. Of course, the state hoped to recoup some of its money through tolls, which would have taken decades.
When the pandemic hit, M-CORES was one of the first victims. The Florida House voted 115-0 (when have you ever seen that) to repeal the program.
We propose the state consider using some of the money it found for M-CORES and begin to upgrade our deadly secondary roads.
There would be no better time. The state is flush with money. DeSantis has bragged about the huge reserve funds we have. Construction and incredible tourism will bring record-setting revenue into the state the next few years.
We realize the problems with this idea — mostly with planning and deciding which roads are a priority.
But commercial truck traffic will increase as the building boom blossoms and that will only make these secondary roads more dangerous. More lives will be lost and traffic delays will be frustrating and costly.
Let’s spend some of our abundant revenue to make our roads safer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.