OUR POSITION: The Florida Legislature’s 2022 session ended recently with a lot of unfinished business and too much time spent on culture issues instead of problems facing most Floridians.
We can’t say Florida’s elected lawmakers wasted two months because they did do some good things. But when it comes to major issues, their performance was disappointing. The huge Republican advantage in the male-dominated chambers took on issues that many Floridians had little interest — such as the “Don’t say gay” bill and allowing parents to sue teachers and schools — compared to things that impact most of us — like housing costs and escalating homeowners insurance premiums.
Here’s a list of bills we believe we could do without:
• A bill to limit abortions to the first 15 weeks and not make exceptions for rape, incest or sexual trafficking was one of the more controversial bills. It could face a challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court depending on how a similar bill passed in Mississippi is dealt with. The Legislature (as of last year) had 55 women out of 160 members. Those numbers speak for themselves.
• Another hotly contested bill would create a new office in the Department of State to investigate voting irregularities even though there were almost zero in the 2020 elections. The bill also calls for penalties for violating elections laws, such as “ballot harvesting,” which means collecting mail-in ballots in bulk.
• A bill we don’t recall anyone lobbying for, except Gov. Ron DeSantis, places restrictions on teaching about race-related issues, sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. And, if a teacher violates the law, they can be sued.
• A bill that is a gift for lawyers allows businesses to sue cities and counties if an ordinance causes lost profits of 15% or more. The measure would apply to businesses that have been in operation for at least three years. This bill will be a nightmare for local governments.
• Lawmakers ignored intense lobbying by the solar energy industry by passing a bill put in play by electric utilities that would alter rules for rooftop solar energy. Backers said the bill, which involves “net metering,” would phase out subsidies from other utility customers to rooftop solar owners.
• The media and the public took a hit when lawmakers passed a last-minute bill to allow public notices to be moved to government online sites where they could be buried or difficult to find, especially for rural areas where internet is spotty.
So, what did the Legislature do for us. There were highlights.
• The record $112.1 billion budget and a tax package that were bolstered by federal stimulus money and higher-than-expected state tax collections included pay raises for teachers, prosecutors, public defenders and prison staff along with a $15-an-hour minimum wage for state employees.
• It included money for a new state prison.
• There is money to cover sales-tax holidays, feel-good legislation for school supplies/clothes and hurricane readiness supplies. There is also a break from the state tax on gasoline that will kick in in October. There was also approval for an exemption from taxes on diapers.
• Millions were dedicated to improve water quality in Florida. Upgrades on wastewater facilities and for septic to sewer were among the items funded.
• More money was targeted for affordable housing, although there is still no real plan for how to make it most effective.
And there are at least a couple of things that needed to get done that the Legislature failed to come to agreement on.
• Lawmakers made no headway on how to deal with the rapidly increasing property insurance costs or how to stem the number of insurance companies leaving Florida.
• And finally, the Legislature passed new maps for state House and Senate districts, but failed to come up with maps for congressional districts. DeSantis says he will veto the congressional plan that was offered. This controversy will play out, likely in the courts, over the next couple of months.
