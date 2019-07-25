OUR POSITION: One pool closes, another is set to open in North Port. With a town this big, why not two?
Wanted: Rich person to pay for a new community pool in North Port. Refurbishing the old pool was estimated at roughly $400,000, so compute price of new construction accordingly. For donation, contact the SKY Family YMCA or the city of North Port. They’ll work it out.
Think we’ll ever see that classified ad?
Unlikely. But you get the drift.
The city of North Port is due to open a $12 million “aquatic center” in coming weeks. But it’s also losing a city pool that has been in use for six decades.
North Port closed its pool at Dallas White Park a week ago after receiving yet another notification of inspection failures from the Health Department.
Following a previous negative inspection report, the City Commission voted against spending more money to repair the old pool. Following up last week, they told the YMCA the facility would close immediately. The city owns the pool, but contracts with the Y to run it.
This hasn’t been a good summer for the city/YMCA partnership.
A few weeks ago, the SKY Family YMCA informed the city it would end its child-care program this fall at the Al Goll Center — which is another run-down, city-owned facility at Dallas White Park. The city has also put off renovating that building, opting instead to investigate long-term upgrades to the entire park.
That’s a reasonable course. But the child center/pool closure is a double-whammy for residents, especially to families who live nearby in the older section of the city.
Meanwhile across town, the timetable for opening the new aquatic center was pushed back a month to August. A disappointment, but a minor one.
The new facility at Butler Park is next to the city-owned Morgan Family Community Center and about five miles away from Dallas White. The aquatic center will have a 25-meter pool, two water slides, a lazy river and kiddie pool.
But it will cost more to use it.
An annual pass for a North Port family of four will be $375. Admission is $6 a day for children aged 2-12, $8 for adults (the age of “adulthood” here is 13) and $6 for seniors.
By comparison, the old YMCA pool cost the public $2 a day.
North Port has invested $12 million in its new aquatic center, and it made little sense to pump a half-million or so into the old one.
The potential downside, though, is that the higher price and type of use at the new place won’t fit the population that used the old pool. North Port also doesn’t have a Gulf beach, like Englewood or Venice. Two community pools shouldn’t be out of the question in a city of 70,000-plus.
Despite recent bumps in the relationship, the YMCA still seems the right organization to run a pool here. A pool either built by the city or SKY Family YMCA itself. For a model, turn to Englewood, which has a county-run pool at Ann Dever Regional Park and a YMCA pool across town.
Note that the YMCA is named for Warren Loranger, a philanthropist who donated $1 million for a new recreation center in 2005. Loranger later contributed $1 million for the YMCA’s SKY Academy charter school. Loranger also bought and donated the building that houses the Englewood Art Center and donated a wing of the Venice Center.
Loranger is exemplary, but not unique. The Y attracts that level of big-time philanthropy. Look farther north to Sarasota, where one YMCA is named for Frank G. Berlin (a big donor) and another for Evalyn Sadlier Jones (ditto).
So call Warren. Or put out the word for other philanthropists. Take out a classified ad, if need be. But this community needs more and deserves more.
