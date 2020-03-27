OUR POSITION: The idea of a so-called “water czar” in Charlotte County is one we can support.
Who is watching over Charlotte County’s water?
The answer is: A lot of people and no one.
Confusing? Not really.
Charlotte County commissioners are warming to the idea of hiring a person with the right expertise and qualities to protect its water. While protect might be a strong word, this person — who some would dub a “water czar” — would be responsible for making sure the water we drink and the water we swim in are healthy and safe. Responsibilities might also include that we have enough water for our needs. And, maybe that Charlotte County Utilities is doing all it can to keep water bills as low as possible. Also, perhaps, that the county’s infrastructure is sound. The person might even serve as a conduit between various agencies and departments to make sure they’re all speaking the same language and that Charlotte County’s best interests are being served.
See. There really is a lot a water czar could accomplish.
So, back to the question of who is watching out for our water supply and quality now.
That would be the Beaches and Shore Advisory Committee, the Coastal and Heartland Estuary Program, Charlotte County Utilities, the Southwest Florida Regional Water Management District (Swiftmud) and the Peace River Water Authority — to name a few.
All of those entities, however, have their own priorities and responsibilities. Their end goal is healthy water for not only Charlotte County, but the region. It would not be criticism to say, however, that they might not always be on the same page or focus on the same issue.
Charlotte County could use a person who can speak the language with each of those groups — and others. This person could bring their various ideas and meld them into policies that would have the most impact on Charlotte County’s wish for healthy water — and plenty of it.
That was the focus of a discussion in Tuesday’s Charlotte County Commission meeting. If you read Betsy Calvert’s story in the Sun, it appears commissioners were generally in agreement to find a new water chief. They directed County Administrator Hector Flores to draw up a job description.
Concerns about adding another managerial position to the county staff, and the cost of that move, are a legitimate concern. Right now, with the county and Florida in general struggling with the coronavirus fallout, makes it even tougher to justify a hire.
But the impact from the virus won’t last forever and it would be short-sighted to let that concern get in the way of making a solid decision that could go a long way toward protecting our water for decades to come.
Projects that need coordinated oversight include forging a plan to improve the county’s aging infrastructure and assuring our wastewater treatment will accommodate expected growth; monitoring the use of fertilizer and educating the public; and maintaining the health of our valuable harbor and estuaries is paramount.
A volunteer committee would not be able to contribute the time needed for this work. Someone with a knowledge of Florida’s unique water system and the ability to draw various factions together for the common good is who we need to step up and keep our water clean and safe.
