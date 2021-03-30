OUR POSITION: A program to restore oyster reefs in and around Charlotte Harbor is a fantastic boost to the health of our water.
Floridians, and our visitors from the North, sure eat a lot of oysters. And that’s a good thing when you’re looking to pack up the discarded shells for a major water project.
Yes, the next time you order a plate of oysters at a restaurant, think about what happens to that shell. Hopefully, it will end up back in the waters where it came from if the Coastal Conservation Association Florida continues what it hopes is a successful program to restore the health to our waters. The Daily Sun’s Olivia Cameron wrote about the program in Sunday’s edition.
Oysters are essential to filtering water in our oceans and harbors. An adult oyster, which can live up to two decades, can filter up to 50 gallons of water each day. Of course, that’s if it isn’t snatched up and put on someone’s plate. And, that happens often to our oyster population, creating a void in the ecosystem that naturally cleans our water.
Oysters — or their discarded shells — can filter pollutants and create habitat for a number of marine species and game fish. They can also filter nitrogen and fertilizers from the Gulf, helping reduce the impact and occurrence of red tide.
Those are good reasons for the CCAF’s program to collect discarded oysters shells from restaurants and put them back into the water as reefs. The current program, which the CCAF believes will significantly boost the health of our local waters, saw 70 tons of shells collected and 25 tons put back in the water through the Oyster Recycling program in 2020. Two more huge loads of oyster shells have been turned into reefs more recently — including in Turtle Bay in Charlotte Harbor.
“With all the water quality issues Charlotte Harbor is facing, it is important to partner together and do what we can to help restore the water quality, seagrasses and marine life,” said CCAF Chief Operating Officer Adam Miller, in Cameron’s story.
Improving the quality of water is so important to maintain our fish population. And, keeping a plentiful seagrass harvest is equally or more important to filter the water and to provide food for manatees, who are seeing serious depletion of seagrass all along Florida’s coastline — a problem that has resulted in starvation for many of the popular mammals.
The Turtle Bay project was a culmination of cooperation between Ingman Marine, Abbott Construction, Lee Reefs, Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, Capt. Jay Withers, Placida Point LLC, Lake County Solid Waste Division, where the shells were stored, and Clermont Oyster Bar, which donated all the shells for the project.
It will take close monitoring for a couple of years to determine exactly how well the new oyster reefs work. But, if research is any indication, the results should make all the hard work worth it.
It was not, and will not in the future be easy to put a plan like this in place and coordinate all the working parts to store the oysters shells from customers’ plates and move them to waters along our coastline where they can be loaded onto barges and taken to a dumping spot. But, while the work is challenging, the actual process and science behind it is simple.
We believe there is a bright future in continuing this program.
