OUR POSITION: There are more dangers related to COVID-19 than the obvious medical concerns — including a greater risk to victims of abuse.
Some might say it’s just common sense that someone in danger of domestic abuse would not let COVID-19 stop them from reaching out for help. But, that’s not necessarily the case according to the people who work with victims every day.
Fear of the disease and manipulation by the abuser often override the concern for safety and well-being. Victims, or those in a threatening situation, must understand their safety is most important.
In a recent Sun story by Anna Bryson, those associated with Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE) discussed the escalated threat to potential abuse or rape victims created by the COVID-19 pandemic. And, while many people might say to themselves “that just wouldn’t happen to me” we would caution the old adage that you have to walk in another person’s shoes to understand the mental state of abuse victims.
Alyssa Burns, director of domestic violence programs at CARE, said there is no doubt the pandemic has had an impact on the problem.
“...it has definitely escalated,” she told Bryson. “There were some survivors that were not reaching out as much because of the quarantine and the isolation.”
She discussed situations where partners were using the pandemic to strengthen their hold on the victim by threatening to tell employers they were positive for the virus or taking advantage of someone losing their job to keep them dependent.
According to the Sun story, in 2019 the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received 2,533 calls for service regarding domestic violence and arrested 595 people. So far in 2020, there have been 1,870 calls and 482 arrests.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said crime is down overall but the domestic abuse incidents are going up or remaining steady.
Burns said there are several common signs of abuse or characteristics of how abusers control their victim.
Anyone — and this relates to males or females, heterosexuals or homosexuals — who has concerns for their safety or whose partner, boyfriend or girlfriend has exhibited signs of wanting control or has become physical should heed the warnings. In almost any relationship you should never give passwords to your phone or internet accounts to your partner. That advice holds true to financial information also.
Never should a person strike, restrain, shove or threaten another. Often the abuser will use the excuse of being under the influence or they might say “I was angry and just lost it.” There is no excuse for any behavior that hurts another person or places a person in fear of their safety.
If you are in a relationship where there are red flags, or if you have been a victim and do not know where to go for help, write down this information:
• CARE crisis line, 941-627-6000
• CARE text helpline, 941-499-8534
• CARE online chat: www.resourceconnect.com/care/chat
• In Sarasota County, call Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, 941-365-1976
There is never a reason not to get out of a bad relationship. CARE and SPARCC can help you find shelter, get a divorce, custody of any children and file paperwork for protection orders.
Help is just a phone call away.
