OUR POSITION: Charlotte County’s investment in the Parkside neighborhood is paying off.
If you turn onto Harbor Boulevard from Tamiami Trail, you will likely have a great first impression of the area. A wider street with streetlights on both sides of the road, nice landscaping in the median and along the sidewalks.
It’s nice.
But it wasn’t always like that. As a matter of fact, just a few years ago, the 1,181-acre Parkside area of Charlotte County was one you might have avoided.
At one time, according to a recent presentation by Charlotte County’s redevelopment manager Josh Hudson, it was a high-crime area with a good number of homes that were anything but attractive and no real focal point for its residents. Home ownership numbers were low and its rental units were dotted with abandoned homes. Its parks, the Sun’s Betsy Calvert writes, were havens for the homeless and criminal activity.
In 2010, Hudson said, Parkside accounted for 19% of assaults reported in Charlotte County although it had only 5% of the population.
Not a pretty picture.
But the county did something about it. In 2011, Parkside was declared a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA), which allowed tax money to be used to better the community. And, the county loaned $9 million to the CRA to get a jump-start on making things better.
Calvert wrote that some of the improvements paid for with that $9 million include:
• An all-new McGuire Park with its splash pad for families — a real draw for those even outside the area.
• The county appointed a building code inspector to Parkside full-time. That person handles about 1,000 cases a year and has been instrumental in cleaning up junky yards and abandoned homes.
• New zoning along the Tamiami Trail commercial strip allows developers more options, including buying residential lots behind the strip for commercial use.
There is still a lot of work to be done.
Lake Betty Park will soon be reborn and that will add another attraction for residents.
County commissioners are looking for ways to combine residential lots into plots developers could buy up to build mixed use projects. For example, the resulting new uses might see restaurants on the ground floor and apartments above — something Calvert said Commissioner Chris Constance is much in favor of.
So far, however, the county can point to Parkside as a success.
Unless there is a big fallout in housing values, the original $9 million loan should be paid off by 2028 to 2030.
And the county can point to new businesses that have either located there since 2011 or expanded their footprint. Those would include Midway Pharmacy, Parkside Assisted Living and Memory cottages and the Don Gasgarth Ford dealership, along with two hospitals — Bayfront Health and Fawcett Memorial.
So, what about that high crime rate? According to the report, crime has dropped 17% in Parkside. And, an even brighter number shows that home values are up in incredible 42% since 2010.
All more proof that CRAs work.
And, also, a reward for county commissioners’ confidence and forward thinking to form a CRA and invest the money in a neighborhood that was sorely in need of help.
