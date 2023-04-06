OUR POSITION: Kudos to the Florida Legislature for passing a bill to help build much-needed affordable housing.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans in Tallahassee — including Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples — are hailing approval of a $711 million affordable and workforce housing effort.
The Live Local Act includes $259 million in low-interest loan help for developers building workforce housing — including $150 million for redevelopments and new housing near military bases — as well as $252 million to encourage local governments to work with developers on housing developments and $100 million to help qualified applicanats with down payments for homes.
“When I moved here to Naples almost 43 years ago, the community was talking about the lack of housing for our workers,” Passidomo said in a statement after DeSantis signed the bill. “It was a problem then and remains a persistent problem in many areas of our state – that changes today. The governor and Speaker are amazing partners in this effort. Together, we are shutting down affordable housing stereotypes and creating attainable housing options needed by the majority of our workforce, the backbone of Florida’s economy.”
Passidomo is correct.
Florida’s affordable and workforce housing problem is pronounced and requires immediate and significant actions now — at the local level.
A report last month from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the need for affordable housing is dire across the country. The U.S. needs more than 7.3 million new housing units — just for extremely poor households.
Add the housing needs of seniors and lower-wage workers as well as continued rent increases by landlords and the problem grows.
In Florida, 83% extremely low-income households face housing cost burdens statewide — spending high percentages of their incomes on rents or mortgage payments.
That is even worse than California (where 78% of poor households face cost burdens to pay rent). Florida’s housing burden for those with low incomes — including seniors — is also worse than Texas (79%), New York (73%), Massachusetts (64%) and even Hawaii (70%).
The state — including our communities here in southwest Florida — needs more new housing for seniors on fixed incomes and other lower-income residents.
We need to see the real estate industry, housing groups and local governments step up their efforts now to put the $711 million into action.
Florida has more than 575,300 very low-income households but less than 131,500 affordable housing units for that rental segment, according to NLIHC.
The Sunshine State needs another 650,300 units for the working poor and other lower-income families and households, according to the housing group.
The $711 million is being hailed by DeSantis and his GOP and business allies in Tallahassee. It is definitely a significant push to address a serious problem.
But we need to see results on the ground — including some actions by communities and elected local councils who have been at times frequently adverse to new housing — especially those with affordable, workforce and multifamily units.
We need those same councils and developers to work with communities on those concerns and make sure new housing is meshed well with existing real estate stock.
We are also going to need some serious conversations about rent increases and spikes some landlords are imposing on tenants — especially some of our most vulnerable households.
High (and sometimes excessive) rent hikes have prompted pushes for rent controls. That issue will continue to gain energy (and support) if our neighbors continue to face excessive rental increases and there are not viable options.
The new $711 million package shows some commitment. We must continue serious conversations about the problem and continue to seek solutions.
Otherwise, Florida will continue to swim upstream on the affordable and workforce housing fronts.
