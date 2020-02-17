OUR POSITION: No one wants to kill a multimillion-dollar deal that would nearly complete the development of the old Murdock Village parcel, but commissioners need to get tough with Lost Lagoon.
What a disappointment Lost Lagoon is turning out to be.
Charlotte County commissioners, this newspaper and probably anyone who has a kid were excited almost three years ago when developers presented a plan to build a downtown, a hotel and a Orlando-worthy waterpark in Murdock Village. They agreed to pay $6.7 million for a chunk of land between Toledo Blade Boulevard and State Road 776 and put $250,000 down.
The slightly complicated deal called for the county giving almost all the $6.7 million back after the developer paid for the infrastructure — to include roads, water and sewer lines. It was about the same deal Private Equity Group got from the county for the parcel of land now called West Port where it plans thousands of homes and amenities on 423 acres adjacent to the Lost Lagoon site.
There have been more than a couple of delays, extensions and changes in plans since the Orlando-based Lost Lagoon people signed the first contract. Currently, they have until March 24 to buy the first lot.
First lot is a sticking point.
The developer went before the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board last week with a request to phase in their purchase by chopping up the land into four zones. The first phase would include commercial shops and a hotel. When Lost Lagoon got permission for that phase, it promised to quickly move on a downtown section and waterpark. Commissioners wisely questioned the plans for phase one, worried they resembled a strip shopping mall.
After the presentation to the advisory committee, Lost Lagoon appears to want to stretch the purchase out over four dates. The first would be this spring with phase two not coming for 18 months. The planned development, according to the new plan, would stretch out over four years.
That does not sound like the deal commissioners agreed to in 2017.
We, of course, are not privy to the economic master plan Lost Lagoon developers have in mind. But common sense has us believing they would like to put off as much financial investment in the property as long as they can. Why? There are numerous scenarios and answers.
First, to make a waterpark profitable means there needs to be lots of people (families especially) in Port Charlotte. Maybe in a year or two, as West Port is built out, that will be the case. Another possible scenario is the concern of a recession. The Florida economy is ripe for one right now with conditions — including high ceilings on housing prices — mimicking those in 2008 when the last recession took hold.
We’re sure when commissioners are presented with the latest plan, there will be some hearty discussion — or at least we would hope so.
No one will want to kill a big deal like this. But we wonder how long commissioners can be teased by Lost Lagoon without seeing a check or ground broken?
What Lost Lagoon has promised is exciting. But promises do not fill county tax coffers.
It’s time for Lost Lagoon to put some skin in the game and make a firm commitment to Charlotte County.
