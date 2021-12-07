OUR POSITION: As we remember the tragic events of Dec. 7. 1941, we can understand the call to arms Americans answered and the patriotic fervor that sent our troops into World War II.
Joe W. McClure was home with his pregnant wife, just off base, when he heard the buzz of a Japanese plane over his rooftop. He looked out and took in what must have been a startling sight as Japanese bombers were headed to Ford Island, where dozens of U.S. Navy ships were tied up.
Before he left to report for duty and help in any way he could, he told his wife that if the Japanese invaded Pearl Harbor to take her girlfriends and hide in the sugar cane fields. He didn’t want his wife captured by the Japanese.
When the attack was over, Larry McClure said his Dad recalled salvaging machine guns off planes that had been bombed and mounting them on the roofs of buildings so they could defend the base if the Japanese returned.
That is how Joe W. described that infamous day in history years later to his son, Larry, a Punta Gorda Isles resident for the past 26 years.
“He only talked about (Pearl Harbor) that one time,” Larry McClure said.
That sneak attack was the worst assault by a enemy’s military on American soil in history. More than 2,400 Americans died, including civilians, and 20 naval vessels, including eight battleships and more than 300 airplanes were destroyed. For Americans who had never at that point seen a direct attack, it was a shocking experience.
We commemorate that ordeal today. Unfortunately there are fewer and fewer living survivors from that attack as the list of World War II veterans grows shorter each year.
This is the first year in decades we can recall that Americans are not involved in a foreign war. After our last troops were pulled from Afghanistan, there are no American military facing an enemy, except for a few peace keeping forces and “consultants” we have stationed in other countries.
It seems since World War II, which saw the U.S. rise like a phoenix to become a world power, we have relentlessly been involved in a war.
There was Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and the longest war in our history, Afghanistan.
We understand World War II. Others, not so much.
Even those men and women who felt called to duty, will often reflect today on what were the real motives behind Iraq, where there were no weapons of mass destruction; Vietnam, which still fell to communism and Afghanistan, after we found and killed Osama bin Laden.
Larry McClure followed in his father’s footsteps and became a chief aviation machinist in the Navy, attached to the USS Lexington. He served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot in air rescues. The sounds of his helicopter’s pounding blades were music to the ears of wounded military personnel in the jungles of Vietnam.
We salute those hearty men and women who fought at Pearl Harbor and those who continued the fight in the bloody war that followed.
The carnage experienced that day should be a reminder of the horrors of war and a good reason to avoid that last resort if at all possible.
Let’s honor those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor by enjoying the peace we are blessed with today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.