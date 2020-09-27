OUR POSITION: Even in difficult economic times, the 1% sales tax Charlotte County voters are being asked to approve on Nov. 3 is a good investment.
If you have children, you might have taken them to one of the recreation center pools in Englewood, Punta Gorda or one soon to open in Port Charlotte. If so, they probably had a great time.
Also, if you have children, you they may have played baseball, softball, tennis or some other sport on one of Charlotte County’s recreation fields.
And, if you don’t have children, maybe you’ve been to a concert or event at the Convention Center in Punta Gorda.
Maybe you’ve been to Punta Gorda’s new library or launched a boat from the Placida ramp.
These are just a very few of the amenities available to all the residents in Charlotte County that were made possible with funding from the 1% sales tax.
If you’re not familiar with the tax, we pay an extra penny on every purchase we make. We’ve been doing that since 1994. Every six years, voters in Charlotte County are asked to approve an extension of the tax.
So far, they have agreed the extra penny they pay is well worth it considering the benefits the money produces. It’s an investment in our community that improves our quality of life.
Over the six-year life of each tax extension, the revenue for county projects can be as much as $120 million or more. In past years, the tax has consistently brought in more money than budgeted — allowing the county to use it for projects that did not make the initial “tier 1” list of priorities.
If voters once again approve the tax this year, they can look forward to:
• Infrastructure to improve our water quality
• Phase 2 work on the Family Services Center
• Edgewater Drive phases 3-5 design and phase 4 construction
• Preliminary work on Harborview Road
• A new Fire Station 17
• Fire Station 6 replacement
• Fire Station 3 replacement
• A training complex for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office District 4
•Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center renovation
• Work on G.C. Herring Park
• Improvements to William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park
• Bicycle, pedestrian sidewalks and trails
And, if the tax provides more money than budgeted, there could be improvements to the Charlotte County Sports Park, library renovations and a new pool at the Port Charlotte Beach complex.
The money won’t just be spent for county projects either. Punta Gorda gets 10% of the revenue and the city has a list of its own projects it would complete with the money.
The city’s list includes expansion of the public safety building, Historic District infrastructure, Henry Street sidewalks and street light, Cooper Street improvements and more.
We understand the thought of approving a tax when so many people are hurting financially is a risk. But voters must remember you won’t be paying any more than you are now. You have been paying the tax for years.
And, also remember, that visitors to Charlotte County will be paying the tax too. Some estimates are that as much as 20% of the revenue from the penny sales tax comes from tourists and people who do not live here permanently.
When you get your mail-in ballot, or go to the polls early, starting Oct. 19, remember all the good the 1% sales tax does.
