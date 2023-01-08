OUR POSITION: People in North Port, Venice and Punta Gorda are being proactive and vocal about their distaste for unbridled growth and development.
They say they’re tired of their Florida paradise becoming a gold mine for developers, and they’re not shy about saying so.
In Venice and Punta Gorda they’re railing against the possibility of taller buildings and/or higher density. In North Port they’re protesting in the street about potential dangers to the city’s top tourist attraction, Warm Mineral Springs.
Is it working? Let’s just say government is listening.
The possible public/private partnership agreement to restore Warm Mineral Springs historic buildings and facilities that were damaged by Hurricane Ian — and then add a restaurant, hotel and other amenities is drawing fierce opposition. The city’s Slavic community, which was partly drawn to the area by the potential healing powers of the springs, is especially against the development that is being proposed.
There have been protesters both online and in person with signs asking the city to kill the much-discussed development plan
David Iannotti, a protest organizer, said the protesters have made their voice heard and commissioners will have to ignore them at their own political peril.
A draft of the potential partnership would see a combined $18 million in repairs and renovations for buildings on 21 acres of Warm Mineral Springs and the balance of land would be hotel space, condos, shops and entertainment venues. It would be covered by a 99-year lease to WMS Development Group.
The idea will be taken up again Monday when North Port commissioners meet for a 9 a.m. workshop at City Hall. The public is invited.
Meanwhile, in Punta Gorda, City Council members got an earful at a meeting Wednesday concerning changes in city codes for building heights, among other things.
The height of buildings has been the key to an ongoing debate that impacts both the Fishermen’s Village expansion and the development of City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. Residents, at least those who spoke Wednesday and those who are most vocal, want heights severely restricted.
Fishermen’s Village wants a 100-foot-high hotel in its plans to also add retails shops, parking, workforce housing and condos.
According to The Daily Sun story, a woman who lives near the proposed development said a 100-foot building will “take away about half of the view of Charlotte Harbor.” She asked the council how they were going to compensate residents for taking away their view of the harbor or their quality of life.
Judy Richard, a 12-year resident who lives off of West Marion Avenue, said she doesn’t want to lose the view of the “morning sunrise and relaxed community atmosphere.”
Height has been an issue in Venice also as the city works on its Land Development Regulations while dealing with protests from people, including a group called Venice Unites, which wants to limit buildings to 35 feet in downtown Venice, with rare exceptions, and reduce the maximum size of commercial buildings in planned unit developments, among other things.
“We really want to protect what makes Venice special,” spokesperson Jan Vertefeuille told Venice City Council — sounding much like those Punta Gorda citizens who have a similar agenda.
Nothing was final in Venice as of this writing but the city and those against big changes were coming to some agreements that suggested there some was compromise.
The challenge for elected officials is to decide if those protesting what could be deemed “progress” represent a groundswell of popular opinion or a vocal minority. That’s the question they have to decide.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.