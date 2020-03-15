There’s a conspiracy theory for everything these days, and the coronavirus is no exception.
According to some people, the media is blowing the virus out of proportion, claiming it’s “no worse than” the flu — which kills tens of thousands each year.
Others see a political motive, accusing the Democrats of using the virus as a weapon against President Trump. Still others think the whole thing is a hoax.
They’re all wrong, and their way of thinking about what the World Health Organization has officially declared a pandemic is dangerous.
If you believe the virus is being exaggerated, or is a hoax, ask yourself when you’ve ever heard of any of these steps being taken in this country, let alone all of them:
• Walt Disney World and Universal Studios closing for two weeks, or more.
• Wiping out Major League Baseball’s spring training and delaying the start of regular season games by at least two weeks.
• Or, the historic cancellation of March Madness — the college basketball championship tournament .
• The creation of a containment zone around a city — New Rochelle, New York — to shut down large public gatherings, including religious services.
• Colleges and universities switching to online classes and telling students not to return to campus after spring break for at least a couple of weeks.
• The cancellation or postponement of huge festivals at a cost of millions of dollars.
Reporting on those developments isn’t fake news. Not reporting them would be irresponsible.
It’s clear that public health officials know more than we do and see coronavirus as something potentially far more serious than the flu.
Yes, many more cases of the flu have been diagnosed this season, and it’s responsible for many more deaths to date. But none of the precautions being implemented for the coronavirus was even talked about regarding the flu, which the CDC has been tracking since October.
The first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed Jan. 21. Health care experts say the U.S. is about a week or so behind the progression of the disease in Italy, which now ranks only behind China in the level of infection. The country is on lockdown as a result.
Because this is a new virus, the science on it is still emerging and no one knows how widespread or deadly it ultimately will be.
The test is only being administered to someone who has symptoms, which appear on average five days after exposure.
That means an unknown number of people are already infected, are unaware of it and are exposing other people.
So you can expect the number of cases reported to climb significantly — not because the media has an agenda, but because more people are going to get sick. That is a fact.
It’s also a fact that for most of them the virus won’t be life threatening. Many will recover without medical intervention.
If people take the precautions they’ve been urged to follow — and the media has publicized — maybe the virus won’t cause a crisis here. Floridians are certainly used to buttoning up for a hurricane, only to see the storm veer away.
That doesn’t mean the hurricane was a hoax. That means we were lucky. But we were also prepared. Because hurricanes are unpredictable.
The coronavirus is also real and unpredictable. Keep news coverage of it in perspective. Discount it at your peril.
