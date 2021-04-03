OUR POSITION: A leak at an old phosphate plant in Manatee County is further evidence of dangers to our environment from phosphate mining.
It’s been years since mining ceased. It was long ago a plan was devised to do away with the potentially harmful waste left by phosphate mining. Yet we still have to deal with and worry about a leak at an old mining operation that threatens the environment in Manatee County.
The situation is so bad that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is granting an emergency order to allow millions of gallons of acidic runoff to be pumped into Tampa Bay.
This is not supposed to happen.
It is proof to us that no matter how sincere mining companies are, no matter how hard they work to protect our waters and the land they dig up with their massive mining operations, there is never any guarantee. There are accidents. There are mistakes. There are natural disasters. And there is nothing anyone can do to stop the threat of having our land and water poisoned as long as phosphate is mined in Florida.
The Manatee County property, owned by HRK Holdings which manages phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point, holds byproducts of the fertilizer produced by the phosphate company years ago. The holding ponds whose contents have always been a concern to residents and environmentalists, are filled to the brim. A good steady rain often threatens to send the waste over the banks and into nearby watersheds and pastures.
A spokesman for HRK Holdings told the Tampa Bay Times recently that a leak has been detected in a holding area that contains polluted process water. The problem could damage the storage systems at Piney Point.
When the FDEP agreed to allow water to be pumped to Tampa Bay, it raised some eyebrows — including those of U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan, who said he is closely monitoring the situation.
At this writing, the cause of the leak was undetermined. It could be a tear in a liner holding as much as 480 million gallons of the polluted mix of water.
HRK and the FDEP have agreed pretty much that without a release of water, there could be a “catastrophic failure” of the system.
There is no way to mince words about that warning.
There are a couple dozen gypstacks in Florida, according to an article in the Tampa Bay Times, and all hold radioactive materials.
The Piney Point threat — and this isn’t the first time this site has been in the news for the wrong reason — reminds us of what happened just months ago at Bartow when a leak was detected at a Mosaic mining operation there. We wrote extensively about it, concerned that it could impact the Peace River, our source of drinking water for Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Jackie Barron, a spokesperson for Mosaic, said liners can tear in a number of ways, including exposure to the sun, but her company inspects liners almost hourly.
“The Piney Point situation is unique,” Barron said. “If Mosaic goes out of business we are bonded and insured and (any cleanup would be taken care of). When Piney Point was abandoned there was no one (to monitor the situation).”
Before Mosaic’s Bartow leak, however, the Mulberry site was in the news when a sinkhole opened up there and poured waste water into it, threatening the aquifer. Mosaic officials, at the time, said that water likely did not get into the aquifer and argued it did not affect wells or groundwater in the area.
Barron added that Mosaic was offering its help at Piney Point. “In keeping with our philosophy of being a good corporate citizen and neighbor, we have offered our expertise to the state to help frame alternate water storage options,” she said.
It takes decades for the full impact of phosphate mining to be erased from Florida’s landscape.
That is something we implore FDEP to consider when approving plans for mining in DeSoto County and elsewhere in Florida.
