That sound you might be hearing today — similar to loud pings — are likely coming from the PicklePlex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.
You see, today is the first of four days for intense, and fun, competition between what is supposed to be the best pickleball players in the world. It’s the first ever Global World Pickleball Championships and it’s right here in Punta Gorda.
While some people like to snicker and others complain about the noise, pickleball is without a doubt the fastest growing sport in the world. Today, there will not only be players from all over the U.S., but athletes from Argentina, Brazil, England and Germany, to name a few, will pick up their paddles and take to the courts.
When a nonprofit group announced plans to build the PicklePlex a couple of years ago, this is the type of event they had in mind. Those unfamiliar with the sport maybe couldn’t imagine an event that would draw hundreds — maybe thousands — to the area. They’ll fill up the hotels, snap up meals at local restaurants and see the sights.
And, when it’s over Monday, the first-ever world champions will be crowned.
The Pickleplex has 16 lighted courts and is one of the biggest complexes for the sport in Florida. With a little more funding, there are plans to make it a 32-court facility with some indoor courts and other amenities.
This will be the sixth event at the Pickleplex, but by far the largest.
Sean Doherty, sales and sports marketing manager with the Punta Gorda, Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, said the economic benefits will be tremendous.
The regional tournaments the facility has already hosted, have “combined (to generate) over $800,000 in total economic impact,” Doherty told Sun writer Daniel Sutphin. “The upcoming Pickleball Global World Championships of course will be attracting people on a larger scale than any of these tournaments with participants expected from all over the country and even some international competitors.”
Some of the participants are ranked No. 1 in the world and several are in the top 10. That gives anyone who has never seen this sport — or perhaps does not appreciate the talent it takes to play at an elite level — an opportunity to see the best.
So why Punta Gorda?
First of all, the people who had a vision for the PicklePlex and worked to raise funds to build it are dedicated and passionate about the sport. Their accomplishments grabbed the attention of pickleball officials all over the U.S.
Jan David, owner of Pickleball Global, said: “Punta Gorda offers the best possible combination of local support from both the local government and local pickleball community, not to mention the fabulous facilities provided by the PicklePlex.”
Tickets for daily admission are $10 or $15 and there are VIP access admission for all four days that range from $70 to $1,500. For more information or to order tickets you can go to worldpickleballchampionship.com/collections/tickets.
If you’ve heard about this game, but have never seen it, this is a great chance to take it all in.
Kudos to the board and the volunteers who have made Punta Gorda a worldwide destination for pickleball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.