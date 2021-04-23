OUR POSITION: The PicklePlex has proven its worth to Charlotte County.
When pickleball enthusiasts first pitched the creation of a “PicklePlex” center in Charlotte County, there were snickers. Yes, admit it. People, even who publicly were in favor of the project, couldn’t help but chuckle at the idea of a mega-complex for pickleball. Something about the word “pickle” being associated with a million-dollar-plus endeavor made it difficult to not, well, smile.
No one is admitting that now.
The still uncompleted PicklePlex on the Florida SouthWestern State College campus in Punta Gorda, has been a mini-gold mine for Charlotte County. Major tournaments there — some of them world championship class events — have drawn participants from all over the U.S. and even other countries.
According to a Daniel Sutphin story in The Daily Sun, in the first three months of this year events at the PicklePlex have brought in almost $2.5 million to Charlotte County.
The World Championship tournament in early February featured some of the world’s top players and generated almost $1 million in money spent here. That money went for almost 1,400 stays in local hotel/motel rooms as more than 1,000 people turned out for the five-day event.
The APP Punta Gorda Open came just days later and it generated another $1 million or so for the economy. Even the local Spring Flint tournament made about $300,000 in economic impact — all this according to Gloria Reilly, PicklePlex board member.
Reilly noted — and we have noticed — that Pickleball is not just for the older generation. Its worldwide popularity is due to the fact all age groups have taken up the sport.
The success of the tournament — while welcome — has come at a price for local players. And, because of that, the PicklePlex board is considering cutting back on the world class events.
We understand their commitment to locals, but we also see an opportunity to make Charlotte County a nationally recognized name in the Pickleball world.
When the PicklePlex was first discussed, the dream included at least eight more courts — including an indoor facility and possibly a snack area or restaurant. We believe, looking at the success of what has happened so far, that the dream must be pursued.
Reilly said the additional courts and amenities are on hold right now due to funding. But, when you consider they actually had to turn away would-be participants in the two world-class tournaments, we believe the funding challenge can be overcome.
“We have not given up hope for an additional eight courts and will go forward with a capital campaign, but we do not see the expansion coming anytime soon,” Reilly said.
Our response would be, why not?
We understand the initial work to raise funds for the PicklePlex was difficult. But it happened. And the people behind the scenes should be thrilled with the success. Since it opened in June 2019, the economic impact for Charlotte County has been $5.7 million.
That kind of money talks.
Sean Doherty, tourism director at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, said the two big tournaments this year came at a time where an economic boost was much needed because of the pandemic.
We believe an all-out campaign to raise funds should be expedited. Are you listening Charlotte County commissioners? This an investment that should pay for itself.
No one is snickering now.
