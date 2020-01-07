OUR POSITION: The local impact from the recent world championships for pickleball players proves the viability of investing in this phenomenon.
No more jokes about pickleball.
No more remarks about it being a game solely for retirees.
No more comments about money spent on a PicklePlex.
This sport is for real. It’s big. And, the possibilities abound, especially for Charlotte County after the impression made by, and on, players from all over the world a week or so ago.
The World Pickleball Championships drew about 500 players from all over the U.S. and a handful of foreign countries to compete at the new PicklePlex. With another 600 or so spectators showing up to watch the best pickleball players in the universe, there was no doubt about the success of the event.
That did not surprise the people who had a vision for the PicklePlex from its very beginning.
“It absolutely verifies it was the right vision and what we all thought it would be once the PicklePlex people began to articulate it to the community,” said Nancy Prafke, a member of the Punta Gorda City Council and an early supporter of the 16-court complex.
“We got calls for people wanting to schedule tournaments even before we broke ground,” Prafke said. “We’ve known for a long time there was a demand. It’s been a challenge to get others to see the same thing. But (the world championships) were proof of what we have been saying all along.”
Dave Gammon, Charlotte County’s director of economic development, agrees pickleball has a lot to offer in terms of tourism and economic impact.
“Obviously the tournament was great,” he said last week. “I think we can get some Southeast and state recognition (from events like that). People might start to think ‘Why don’t we live in Charlotte County.”’
The PicklePlex handled the crowds and tournament well, but when the entire complex is completed it will be able to accommodate even larger tournaments and crowds.
The current 16 outdoor courts will be doubled in the future along with an indoor facility where eight more courts are planned. Future additions also call for an outside snack bar and a restaurant and pro shop in the indoor facility.
Ted Kegeris, president of the PicklePlex board, said the indoor restaurant and courts would be about 40,000 square feet. And, when completed, it should be the top pickleball facility in all of Florida.
But, it will take some money. What has been accomplished so far was done mostly with donations. The Tourist Development Council gave $50,000 and the city of Punta Gorda $63,000. Otherwise, the pickleball enthusiasts were on their own.
Kegeris figures it will take at least another $800,000 to complete the entire complex — indoor and outdoors.
He is hoping the success of the world championships might encourage Charlotte County commissioners to open up the county’s pocketbook.
There can be no arguing the enthusiasm for the sport. Just before the world championships, two pickleball players donated $10,000 each to put in bleachers for spectators. How often does that happen?
Congratulations to those who had the vision to build a world-class pickleball facility here in Charlotte County. We’d like to see their efforts rewarded with a generous contribution from Charlotte County.
