The death toll in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian passed 50 Monday and it is expected to climb much, much higher. The financial cost to the islands will be $2 billion, $4 billion, up to as much as $7 billion, depending on estimates.
We know this much: It will take years to recover. It will take years for people to get their lives back in order, to get their houses and business back in some semblance of order. It will be a long time before the Bahamas can support the local population and visitors they depend on.
In our area, people are pitching in in relief. A typical reaction, but this may be more than usual because of natural ties to the Bahamas of friends and family.
It is impressive.
For well over a week now, our newspaper has regularly run nearly a page of donation sites for supplies. The those range from the Bloom Academy in Punta Gorda, to C&F Movers and Sparkle Bright Pools in North Port, from the Rotary clubs and Snook’s Bayside Restaurant in Englewood to Agape Flights in Venice.
Thanks to all those supplying their energies to this effort. We encourage everyone to give what they can. If you can’t get supplies to a drop-off site, you can always donate money. You should.
The easiest way is to go online and Google “Bahamas Hurricane Relief.” The site Charity Navigator has numerous possibilities: The American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army or the Bahamian government itself.
Chip in what you can. Giving generously is something we do well and something we should be proud of.
