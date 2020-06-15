OUR POSITION: We’re lucky to have law enforcement leaders who get it — meaning they are aware of the problem with racial profiling and want to work with the black community to make things better. But the problems run deep.
The protests are calmer now. George Floyd has been eulogized. Commentary on news shows, talk shows and special reports has analyzed the problem America has with racism and racial profiling by law enforcement.
But, the problem remains. There will be no quick fix for an issue that goes back before we were a nation. And, despite all the good intentions and sincerity by those who have the power to make changes, making this nation one where every man is equal and we treat our neighbor as ourself, is a challenge that may not be overcome in the lifetime for many of us.
If you look back at some of the actions by police and rioters the past couple of weeks, it’s easy to see the animosity, misunderstanding and even hatred that erupted.
As Ryan Foley reports, in Minneapolis police told the public originally that Floyd died afer a “medical incident during a police interaction” — that “interaction” being a knee to the neck for almost nine minutes. In Buffalo, New York they said a protester “tripped and fell” — rather than being pushed down by police resulting in his head being cracked open on the pavement.
Meryl Kornfield reported that New Jersey’s attorney general released police dash-cam footage that showed the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old unarmed black man by a white state patrol officer last month. A grand jury is reviewing that case.
It was video recordings that showed the truth in all these incidents. It makes us wonder, if someone with a phone had not taken a video of Floyd’s arrest and killing if anyone would ever had known what happened. We may have never had charges filed against Minneapolis officers.
This type of reaction by police when it comes to black — or any — suspects is scary.
We are in the camp that believes most police officers want to protect the public and are not prone to discriminate or use undue restraint or violence in an arrest. But there are bad apples and videos and other evidence are exposing those bad apples in alarming frequency.
It’s time for all law enforcement to take real steps to stop the problem — including outlawing choke holds, more training for officers on when and how to use force and the common use of body cams.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight have set a great example for how law enforcement should approach today’s challenges. They have met with the black community. They preach restraint. They have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests.
Knight has been especially outspoken about weeding out bad apples and how law enforcement needs to improve its relationship with minorities.
One area stands out for improvement and that is the lack of body cameras or dash-cams for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. There are only nine dash-cams to be shared with dozens of patrol cars in Charlotte County.
Prummell says he’s looking at solutions. The County Commission says it is willing to find the money to remedy the problem.
The solution should come sooner than later. After November’s election, it will be too easy to put off or forget an obligation to the community to use every tool available to guarantee officers and deputies are following protocol.
Let’s get some body cameras and more dash-cams in Charlotte County. Make it a priority.
