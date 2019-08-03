OUR POSITION: The Sarasota School District failed to address sexual harassment allegations in a timely manner.
The latest controversy involving the Sarasota County School District demonstrates how distrustful relationships among decision-makers can corrode public confidence in a respected institution.
In April, the School Board granted a one-year contract extension to district Chief Operations Officer Jeff Maultsby. The approval came during the “consent” portion of the April 16 meeting, when routine matters are typically dispatched without discussion.
In normal circumstances, this certainly would have been another routine personnel pass-through. In this instance, though, Maultsby’s administrative assistant recently had come forward with sexual harassment complaints against her boss.
The woman’s lawyer discussed the allegations in a closed-door meeting with Superintendent Todd Bowden and School Board Vice Chairwoman Caroline Zucker the week before the School Board vote. Despite that, Bowden did not pull back the contract extension, which he had previously authorized. Zucker knew of the allegations, but allowed the contract to pass through without a peep.
Instead, they were blindsided later when the lawyer revealed details of the complaint in the press. It wasn’t until two months later, when further details of incriminating text messages emerged in the Sarasota Herald Tribune, that Bowden felt compelled to place his COO on administrative leave.
The episode — unresolved, as a full investigation proceeds — begs some questions.
How could the district’s top administrator not share pertinent information with his board members before they were asked to affirm a high-ranking official’s contract? How could this be described as anything other than dysfunctional?
In this particular case, Bowden and Zucker made questionable decisions. These are hard to reconcile in the #MeToo era of heightened public awareness about sexual harassment and after the disgrace of so many public figures accused of and/or prosecuted for sexual misconduct. One recurring theme in those highly publicized cases has been the deaf reaction and inept handling of accusations by those in authority.
In his defense months later, Bowden told the Herald Tribune, “The information that I had at the time at which his contract went to the board was not substantial enough that I believed it jeopardized (Maultsby’s) employment with the district.”
Have we learned nothing with #MeToo? Was this not enough to delay a decision, if only for weeks, while conducting what amounted to due-diligence of an initial investigation? And then, what message did the board’s contract approval send to Maultsby’s accuser? Certainly nothing reassuring.
It wasn’t until early June that the School Board formally brought in an outside investigator to look into the matter. That investigation has not been completed.
Beyond Bowden, Zucker’s judgment must be questioned. A strong supporter of the superintendent, she did him no favor by not insisting he both delay the contract and inform fellow board members of the extenuating circumstances.
Unfortunately, this is only the latest episode that raises questions about district management. To some degree, the deeper issue stems from longstanding distrust among board members, and distrust between the administration and a minority faction of the board. This has been stoked by personality conflicts, philosophical differences and simple policy disagreements.
On a broad level, the distrust at the upper-most levels leads to dysfunction, which undermines public trust of leadership.
It’s disheartening, to say the least.
