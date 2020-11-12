OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are slowly setting the table for positive growth in the county.
Two stories this week in the Sun illustrate a positive path toward the type of growth that is needed in Charlotte County.
Before we write another word, we hear you. There will be many people stopped dead in their tracks by the word “growth.” We don’t need growth you say. We moved here because things were quiet.
We understand. And, for the most part, we agree with you.
But to bury our heads in the sand and accept a false belief that Charlotte County will remain as it is for decades is not realistic. And, to deny we will grow or to fight it will only open the door to poor planning and the type of growth we don’t want or need.
County commissioners seem to be well aware of the need for a cautious and well-planned outline for growth. What do we need the most? How can we control where the growth happens?
The first bit of news, albeit not a blockbuster announcement, was the bid for a rezoning to allow an extended stay hotel in Murdock. The request came from nationally recognized and respected hotelier Radisson. The desire is to construct a Park Inn Residences on four acres of vacant land behind Edgewater United Methodist Church.
The church owns the property and doesn’t need it. Its current worship center is in an old movie theater building and the extra land was to be used mostly for parking. If commissioners approve the rezone (likely at the Nov. 24 meeting) a hotel and possibly a restaurant will go up on the location.
It’s risky building hotels during an economic downturn and pandemic. But an extended stay property is much needed. We questioned when Sunseeker first began working on its Charlotte Harbor resort where the workers would live. When that project starts back up, and it will, a hotel like this would be much needed. Plans are for daily fees around $70 at the hotel according to a Betsy Calvert story.
The hotel might even serve as a temporary location for families seeking affordable housing.
In another move, Charlotte County commissioners are considering a new zoning ordinance that would encourage higher density construction.
The idea has been percolating for about a year it seems.
The county has always been leery of high-rise developments, and for good reason. But, there are areas in the county where building is not only stagnant but it has stopped. That may seem like a good thing to most people but the result has been old homes and buildings that are not always in good repair. Much of the property is rental property. Taxable income from those properties is not high and the lack of appeal only hurts the county’s reputation as a destination for baby boomers.
So the proposal would allow zoning in some areas with buildings that could go up as high as 100 feet in the most liberal allowances. It would encourage apartments above parking and businesses.
The catch is, to have your development approved for the higher heights, you have to give something back. That something would include affordable housing — much needed — and environmental considerations.
A lot still has to be considered and ironed out if such a program is approved.
But we like where the county is headed.
