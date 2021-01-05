We knew it would happen sooner or later. But the actual construction of model homes in the West Port area of Charlotte County is still great news.
West Port, of course, is the community being created in a section of the old Murdock Village site. It will eventually consist of more than 2,000 homes on land owned mostly by Kolter Land Partners.
The 16-year saga of Murdock Village left a bad taste in the mouths of many who criticized the county using eminent domain proceedings to buy property from a few hold-outs who resisted selling their homes when the idea blossomed. The county, if you recall, wanted to put together a large plot of land it believed would be attractive to developers to plot a community complete with shopping destinations.
At first, it seemed like a great idea. Then, the recession hit. Interest in the land pretty much dried up and the undeveloped property — some called it a jungle — sat empty for years. County commissioners absorbed plenty of jabs at the lack of development over time as they waited for the right offer to put the land back on the county tax rolls.
Private Equity Group bought the land in 2019 before selling most of it to Kolter. Lennar Corporation is the first to put up model homes on the property which extends from U.S. 41 to State Road 776 near the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
We’re excited to see homes springing up and anxious for the day people will actually live in West Port. We predict a lot of interest in the property from New Englanders and Midwesterners looking for the Florida dream.
