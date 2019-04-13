OUR POSITION: Sarasota County endorses plan to join Charlotte on beach renourishment.
Manasota Key has struggled with beach erosion issues for decades, but only in the past few years have we seen a comprehensive plan for shoreline restoration.
Now, the first stage of major beach renourishment is due to begin in Charlotte County. Work should start as soon as November. It will be a critical moment for Manasota Key property owners and Charlotte County as a whole.
Tying in with that project, property owners farther north on Manasota Key also will likely get beaches widened — this time in Sarasota County.
On Tuesday, the Sarasota County Commission took an important step by approving renourishment for properties from the Charlotte County line north to Blind Pass Beach, a public park commonly known as Middle Beach. Sarasota would piggyback on Charlotte’s project.
Sarasota County commissioners had three options Tuesday and chose one with an estimated price tag of $8.1 million. This segment will cover 1.63 miles — literally covering the shore with more than 300,000 cubic yards of sand and widening it into the Gulf by about 50 yards. There are 50 homes along this stretch.
We are pleased by the unanimous decision of the board to join a major project initiated by Charlotte County, where housing development is far denser and the threat greater. Charlotte’s Key renourishment project was far more critical for that county, for a number of reasons. Sarasota’s involvement is less obviously so, since it affects fewer homeowners directly and since the entire county as a whole has so many more miles of sandy beachfront.
But this is critical for those homeowners now threatened by severe erosion. It helps maintain a public park, and expands public access along the shoreline. It also demonstrates a commitment by county government to its farthest southern outreach. It’s something citizens might naturally expect — or not, if they were prone to the out-of-sight-out-of-mind, red-headed-stepchild view. Just to acknowledge: This is a positive response to local needs.
It is also a reasonable deal that recognizes the value of intra-governmental operations.
This project is a natural. Erosion occurs along Manasota Key regardless of political boundaries. It’s most sensible and economical to address both counties at the same time. In addition, the percentage of state funding for renoushment — and the likelihood this project will receive a share of state funding — increases because it is a bi-county project.
Charlotte is in line for $12.5 million from the state this year — nearly 36 percent of the project cost. Manasota Key is ranked third on the state’s list of beach restoration projects, so substantial state funding is likely.
The Sarasota side of the project isn’t a lock yet. The county has to write up a formal inter-local agreement with Charlotte and, critically, come up with a funding model that includes public money and substantial assessments from private property owners. It must conduct a shoreline survey, and negotiate easements with individual property owners, a critical but potentially difficult process now taking place in Charlotte.
But the green-light decision is a hinge point. It should mean a major environmental project will finally take place.
