If you like powerboat racing, or just want to spend a day at the beach with hundreds of people, we’ve got a great idea.
Why don’t you phone Ray LaBadie and volunteer to work at the Offshore Powerboat Association’s World Championship races at Englewood Beach Waterfest, Nov. 18-21. The races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21 at the Waterfest Village at Englewood Beach.
Organizers are expecting as many as 75 teams for this year’s big event and the action should be furious on the Gulf waters. The event is the biggest this year in Englewood and it takes 400 or more volunteers to pull it off.
The party starts Nov. 18 at Lighthouse Grilled at Stump Pass Marina where the Power-up Pre-Race party is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Then, the Waterfest Block Party is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. at the Englewood Shopping Center, 262 S. Indiana Ave. The racing teams will be there to display their boats and there will be food and drink for all.
Finally, the world championship racing is scheduled from 10 a.m. until around 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the race will also get a person into the Family Conservation Center where kids can find activities from face painting to a photo booth, sand art and a scavenger hunt. You can find plenty of chow at the WaterFest Beach Oasis where local restaurants will be offering up their best seafood.
Tickets for two days of racing are $20, but will cost $25 at the gates on race day. Tickets include offsite parking and transportation to the beach. Kids under 12 are free.
But it all won’t go smooth without the volunteers that have come out every year to help. If you want to give some time and see some racing, call 941-468-3050 or visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.