OUR POSITION: A proposal to change the classifications for high school football competition would be a fair resolution resulting in a more competitive season for teams.
In every sport and in every league — from Little League to the National Football League — there are winners and losers, giants and mites, haves and have-nots.
That scenario has been especially true in high school football in Florida. It’s rare, very rare, a public school team from a rural area or small town breaks through and pulls a “Rudy” to win a state championship. The Florida High School Athletic Association is considering a change that would break state schools into Metro and Suburban divisions. There are a lot of traditionalists against the move, but it has enough support that the association’s board will meet Sunday and vote on the change, starting with football only.
Pat Obley, the new Daily Sun sports editor, laid out the arguments for both side very well in the Sunday sports section.
With the exception of the Venice Indians, no team from our area has threatened to win a state football championship in years. The problems are obvious. The metro schools are huge and have twice as many athletes to choose from. And the wide open transfer rule that FHSAA has all but endorsed means quality athletes who see an opportunity to play for a state championship can easily switch teams. Criticism of area schools for alleged “recruiting” does not begin to compare to juggernauts like St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale (which by the way has won three straight 7A class championships) or other private schools that have their pick of players from their area.
Obley used another example of a metro school that has run over the competition. Miami Central has won the past three Class 5A titles. The Rockets’ victims were three small town teams — a 62-27 runaway against Escambia in 2019, a 46-0 shutout of Lake Minneola in 2020 and a 49-14 rout of Merritt Island in December.
So, how would things change?
Florida schools would be divided into two divisions, with about 270 schools in each. The eight counties with the heaviest populations would be lumped into four large metro areas and those schools would be divided into four classes based on enrollment.
The rest of the state would be split into five classes with rural Class 1A divided into 1A and 1B. Based on the most recent enrollment figures, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County would be in Suburban Class 2A. Port Charlotte would be in 3A. Charlotte, North Port and Venice would be in 4A.
Coaches often talk about beating the best to prove you’re the best. But knowing your road to a state title runs through St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami Central, Cardinal Gibbons, American Heritage or Dr. Phillips has to be frustrating if a coach is honest. Sure, Venice won an 8A title beating Apopka this past year, but that was after losing to the St. Thomas Aquinas four of the five times they met the East Coast team in the playoffs.
Obley used math to make the argument clearer. He noted the state’s four population centers have won 88.3% of all football state championships and that only nine schools outside those big cities have won a state championship out of 77 decided in classes 2A through 8A since 2011.
The numbers speak for themselves.
FHSAA members must be realistic and vote for the change this weekend.
