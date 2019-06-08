Sarasota County recently recognized a deserving homegrown historical preservation effort with a plaque from Sarasota County Register of Historic Places.
The plaque honored a specific place — the Lampp House, a historically significant home at 604 W. Perry St. in Olde Englewood Village. In a larger sense, though, official recognition called attention to the effort of a small, community group to both preserve and spotlight local history.
The lovely, bright-white-clapboard house (with distinctive white picket fence) is the ancestral home of the pioneer Lampp family. The plaque was dedicated to Shelly Babbington Lampp and Betty Dailey Nugent, an octagenarian who lives upstairs.
Downstairs, a bedroon has been converted into the Englewood Museum, occasionally open to the public with revolving exhibits, photos and oral histories. June-August hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month. In “season,” it is open two afternoons per week. Nugent and other volunteers serve as docents.
Englewood has a long-established Lemon Bay Historical Society, known for renovating the Historic Green Street Church Museum, which was recently moved to terrific new site at the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
This is another organization, started about four years ago by a core group of Englewood natives and friends. The photos and exhibits were initially installed in a storefront on Dearborn Street, then a county building before moving to Nugent’s home.
This musuem is nothing fancy, which befits the town and its residents. But Nugent, especially, and the local volunteers lend a special authenticity. They offer a family album of photos and artifacts — a big, community-wide family.
The recognition is well-deserved. The groups also deserves community support. Annual membership is $20 for individuals and $25 for families. Visit englewoodmuseum.org for more information, or call 941-475-2696.
