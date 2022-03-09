Gov. Ron DeSantis is sure to sign a bill that made Florida power companies happy but left solar industry investors and those with solar-paneled roofs dismayed.
Monday, the Florida Senate approved a bill that would sap credits those with rooftop solar systems have earned since the Florida Public Service Commission unveiled a plan in 2008 to cover how the energy they generate serves the whole state. The process is called net metering and it had energy not used by homeowners being sold to utility companies.
The homeowners received monthly credits at retail rates in exchange for their excess electricity.
That was not working out to utility companies’ advantage it seems. Florida Power & Light lobbied for this current bill that would change the credits homeowners receive to what is called full avoided cost rates, basically greatly reducing what they get for the electricity they deliver. FPL went as far as to run television ads urging lawmakers to pass the bill, which they had a big hand in drawing up.
Opponents of the bill have been vocal, to no avail. They have argued the bill will reduce incentives to use solar power in homes and it will kill jobs in the solar industry.
Proponents argued that the current process shifts costs to utility users who do not have solar power.
We believe more research is needed to determine the impact these rooftop solar panels have had on the grid and customers’ bills. But, alas, it seems the horse is out of the barn on this one.
Barring a miracle veto by the governor, those who fought against the bill — and it was a spirited effort — can regroup and come back next year with a new proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.