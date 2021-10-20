OUR POSITION: State lawmakers need to make a commitment to pay Florida prison staffs a salary that recognizes the challenges of their job and the responsibilities and dangers it poses.
When we received a copy of a letter from Jerry Bussell, a corrections officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution in Punta Gorda, it shed light on an old problem — and one we’ve written about before.
Bussell, who has 18 years experience overseeing state and federal prisoners, simply asked Florida legislators to give corrections staff the raise that Secretary Mark Inch and Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon have been asking for.
He said the job of controlling 80,000 prisoners in Florida — an average of 1,200 in each county — is difficult and demanding and officers are just not getting paid enough to do it. Judging by the recent closure of state prisons and the lack of manpower to staff them, he’s more than right.
An Orlando Sentinel story focused on the problem in prisons where staff levels are the lowest in 30 years with more than 5,000 correctional officer positions vacant, according to Jim Baiardi, president of the Police Benevolent Association.
According to the Sentinel, Florida prisons have lost 30% of their staff and the state is being forced to close some and consolidate prison populations in order to have enough officers to safely do their job. Three main prisons either have been or soon will be closed, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
When the closures are completed — of Cross City, Baker and New River correctional institutions, all in north Florida, according to the Miami Herald — there will be a total of 12,000 prison beds eliminated.
There are job vacancies everywhere, so why is this surprising? It’s not. It’s just a little scary the lack of personnel available to oversee people convicted of crimes that range from drug sales to murder and rape. If the problem is not solved, Florida could be forced to allow early release for less violent criminals — a solution that has been attempted before.
Bussell makes a great case for hiking salaries — something the Legislature has looked at and semi-promised in the past.
He said: “I’d like for you, for just a moment, to imagine what our great state would look like if the 80,000 inmates who are currently incarcerated, were suddenly set free?
“I understand that this might be a difficult pill to swallow but, it could very well be a reality. If we can’t retain staff because most leave for greener pastures at their local county jails, who’s going to keep watch of our inmates?”
Bussell said Lee County starts corrections officers at its jail at $48,000 per year, and that will increase to $53,000 next year. Sarasota County, he says, pays $41,752 for a sponsored recruit; about $51,000 when they are certified and go on 12-hour shifts; more than $53,000 with four years experience and on up with an additional $2,000 or so added to their annual pay about every two years.
Bussell said he pulled that information directly from Sarasota County’s website.
Meanwhile, starting pay for officers at CCI is $33,500.
Bussell said he is actually scared to go to work sometimes. And he fears for the safety of his family and community.
There should be no question about the need to upgrade pay for state corrections officers in Florida.
