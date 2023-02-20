OUR POSITION: Republicans in the Florida Legislature are finally turning their attention to affordable housing and some of their ideas are promising.
We can no longer point fingers at Republican lawmakers and accuse them of ignoring the affordable housing crisis. They have a plan.
Whether the plan works out and whether or not they actually pass a bill that features the ideas they seem to champion is another matter. For now, we’ll give them kudos for their ideas and cross our fingers something gets passed that will inject life into the affordable housing effort.
Help is surely needed as Florida’s more than 19% hike in rent prices over the past year led the country in rising costs, according to Rent, a nationwide agency that seeks to place people in rentals.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is leading the charge. She has made affordable housing for state workers a priority and has put together some ideas that could help.
Her bill (SB 102) has the backing of Republicans on the Senate Community Affairs Committee and that’s a positive step. The bill would do several things, including provide incentives for investment in affordable housing, pre-empt local government rules on zoning, density and building height in some cases and encourage mixed-use development in commercial areas, according to a News Service of Florida story.
Alexis Calatayud, a Miami Republican, wants to provide housing that does not exceed 30% of a family’s household income. That is a bold goal but a worthy one considering the plight of so many workers in Florida’s service industry and even professionals such as law enforcement, teachers, CNAs and others.
The one point in the bill that will not be popular with many local governments — can you say Punta Gorda — is the outlawing of restrictions on density and building height. But, the bill — which still faces changes and tweaking — apparently has a built-in loophole or two to get around that invitation to builders to go higher and allow crowding.
According to the News Service of Florida report, the bill would pour $711 million into an attempt to ease the affordable housing crisis.
Keys to the idea would include $150 million from doc stamp money paid on real estate transactions being placed in the State Housing Trust Fund with 70% of that money used to convert existing structures into “attainable” housing and project near military installations, the News Service said.
The bill would also funnel money into the State Housing Initiative Partnership and into the State Apartment Incentive Loan program. That is good news. Lawmakers have stolen money from those funds for years to prop up other projects in the budget.
There is a provision in the bill for $100 million to ease inflation at new construction projects. That’s a head scratcher for us as to how do you decide what is inflating costs and who gets the money. But, we’ll allow the benefit of the doubt that lawmakers have a plan for how that will all work out and that it will somehow improve the inventory of affordable homes and apartments in the state.
A number of other appealing aspects of the bill include such incentives as tax exemptions on new construction of 70 or more units if they set aside a percentage of those units for people meeting lower income requirements and allowing property tax breaks for land owned by nonprofits that can be leased for 99 years or more for affordable housing.
Some of these incentives have already been tried by local governments like Punta Gorda and the Charlotte County Commission.
If the bill goes into law, we’ll be interested to see how a statewide approach to affordable housing will work out. Hopefully it will make an impact throughout the state and projects that take advantage of the incentives won’t be clustered in population centers like Miami, Tampa and Orlando.
