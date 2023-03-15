OUR POSITION: The Legislature’s proposal for later starting times for middle and high school students is a common sense answer that could improve students’ performance.
When we saw a school bus going by us in the pitch black of an early morning drive to work, we imagined the children who had been waiting for that bus.
Every parent is painfully aware of how difficult it can be to wake a youngster or, maybe even worse, a teen at 6 a.m. or so to catch a bus to school for an early start to their school day.
As reported in a Daily Sun story last week, high schools in Charlotte County start at 7:10 a.m. and end at 2:10 p.m. In Sarasota County, most high schools start classes at 7:36 a.m., although some do start later.
A bill being proposed in the Florida Legislature will alleviate the early morning wake-up calls. The new law would not allow middle school classes to start before 8 a.m. and high school students would get to sleep even later, with their classes not starting earlier than 8:30 a.m.
It’s a change we approve of.
Any change in school schedules, however, will always have repercussions, and this change is no exception.
There are concerns about parents needing to get to work. We don’t see that as a bigger challenge than it already is.
Charlotte County School Board member Bob Segur, however, brought up two drawbacks that there is no easy answer for.
He said it would be a hardship for student athletes who play away games if the contest is an hour or more drive. He gave the example of a Charlotte County team playing at Naples. He could just as easily mentioned Hardee County or Lakewood Ranch. That would might mean the student athletes wouldn’t get home until late in the evening — often with homework still to do.
Segur also mentioned the plight of so many high school students who go to work after school. A later end to their school day would might limit the hours they are able to work or require altering work schedules.
While admittedly an issue, we don’t believe any of those concerns override the benefits of a later start to the school day.
As Sarasota County School Board vice chair Karen Rose pointed out in The Daily Sun story, there is plenty research to support the theory that students do not learn well so early in the morning.
“I agree with a change in start times for middle schoolers and high schoolers,” she said in an email to The Daily Sun. “There is significant research on school start times for adolescents and teenagers.”
If the bill passes, it would only impact high school start times in Sarasota and Charlotte counties as middle schools already have a later start. DeSoto County middle school and high school start times already pretty much adhere to the proposed changes.
That goes along with a survey reported in a News Service of Florida story saying the change would impact high schools the most. It quoted a state report that says 48% of public high schools start before 7:30 a.m., 19% start before 8 a.m. and another 9% start before 8:30 a.m.
We like the idea and believe the inconveniences brought up are minor compared to the benefits of allowing students to sleep in later and preventing waits for the school bus in darkness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.