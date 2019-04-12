OUR POSITION:^p Two tragic accidents recently have reminded us how terribly wrong it is to supply or sell alcohol to underage young people.^p
One of the funniest scenes in the iconic movie “American Graffiti” involves actor Charles Martin Smith’s nerdy young character, Terry Fields, trying to buy booze to impress a girl.
He goes to the corner store and casually approaches the check-out clerk.
Terry Fields: “Let me have a Three Musketeers, and a ball point pen, and one of those combs there, a pint of Old Harper, a couple of flash light batteries and some beef jerky.”
Barman: “OK, you got an I.D. for the liquor?”
Terry Fields: “Oh, umm, yeah. Oh, nuts, I left it in the car.”
Barman: “Sorry. You’ll have to get it before …”
Terry Fields: “Well, I … I also … I forgot the car.”
Funny stuff.
But, there is really nothing funny about supplying someone under 21 with alcohol.
Many who read this newspaper have likely mimicked the movie scene. Maybe asked an older sibling or friend to buy some beer for them. Perhaps even used a fake I.D. to buy alcohol. It may not have seemed like a big deal. But it’s wrong. And the consequences can be life changing.
If we need a reminder of that, we only have to consider two tragic car accidents in the past month which claimed the lives of an elderly couple and a 17-year-old student.
On March 24, George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, who were on their way home from a friend’s house and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park in West Villages. The couple, who had been married for 60 years, were killed when a young woman smacked into the back of their vehicle, apparently without even applying brakes.
In that crash, Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel after the wreck she’d been drinking after work prior to the wreck.
King faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter and five counts of DUI-property damage, according to authorities. Her life, regardless of the outcome of criminal charges, will never be the same. King’s family has been devastated too, as have the victim’s family members.
Then, just this past weekend, a 17-year-old North Port High student was killed and three others seriously injured when an SUV they were riding in (or on) rolled over in a secluded area outside North Port.
The driver of that SUV, Stephanie G. Evrard, 19, of Port Charlotte also has been charged with DUI manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury. The SUV rolled over with as many as 13 young people in the vehicle or riding on top. One of the victims, who was in serious condition at last report, was only 13.
One dead, three hurt badly and a driver facing a potential long jail term and a lifetime of dealing with the consequences of allegedly causing the death of a friend. Again, families grieving over the outcome of poor decisions.
Those who bought or shared alcohol with these two drivers share responsibility for these tragedies.
Regular spot checks by police to find clerks who might sell to underage customers are a good detriment, although targeting convenience stores and markets does not take into account the possible illegal sale of alcohol at bars. Nothing would speak louder to would-be violators of the law than to find whoever provided alcohol to the two drivers in these deadly crashes and prosecute them to the full extent of the law.
Thursday, North Port Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect who allegedly gave alcohol to teens the night of that accident.
Anyone who considers providing alcohol to underage drinkers should think long and hard about the potential for a tragic outcome. And, they need to consider the potential consequences of breaking the law.
