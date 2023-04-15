OUR POSITION: It is imperative the North Port City Commission take time to commission a thorough geological examination of Warm Mineral Springs and consider all the ramifications of a plan to diversify the attraction to add a hotel and/or housing.
We were pleased to hear North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher’s plan to poll every resident of the city to get their take on what should be done with Warm Mineral Springs.
In today’s The Daily Sun op-ed page, Fletcher outlines a plan to mail out a survey to a “representative” sample of the city’s population plus open up an online survey to all residents as to the future of the city’s top attraction. He notes the city is also partnering with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, to help gather more public feedback. The online survey and more information are available at NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
Warm Mineral Springs is the city’s 61-acre attraction with buildings listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The spring’s 85-degree waters have offered up evidence of prehistoric man found there dating back more than 10,000 years. The park attracts more than 150,000 visitors annually.
Fletcher talks about “the cultural, archaeological and environmental significance of the Springs” and says the city wants to hear from everyone “who has a stake in the property’s future and the economic ramifications involved.”
The economic ramifications are at the heart of a brewing controversy over the Springs’ future. The city had plans to renovate the buildings and enhance the experience for visitors before Hurricane Ian. Damage from Ian has about doubled the cost of the project and forced the city to look at outside sources to make the Springs a profitable attraction.
A potential public/private partnership has been criticized by many as being a threat to the Springs’ health. Some fear the suggested construction of homes and a hotel could permanently damage the fragile land and flow of the Springs.
At a recent workshop most city commissioners seemed warm to the idea of ridding themselves of the financial and physical responsibility of operating the Springs.
That’s why Fletcher’s column comes at a good time. The question is, what impact with citizens’ input have? If we were placing a bet, we would bet the response will be to keep the Springs as close to its natural state as possible. Those who use and love the Springs could care less about a hotel or homes on the 61 acres.
But, the city is charged with representing all citizens and making good fiscal decisions. That is why we hope there can be some type of compromise that will add to the revenue the Springs produce while assuring the future of the healing waters is not jeopardized.
Before the city enters into any agreement with a partner/developer there needs to be a qualified geological, scientific study of the Springs and acreage surrounding it. Would condos/hotels/homes be a threat?
Fletcher said in a phone call with The Daily Sun Thursday that type of study would be done before any agreement was reached on developing the land.
“I would want the commission to weigh in on that study but we want to give the public assurances that we will not destroy the land and the study (would be part of the process moving forward),” he said.
Barring a report that construction would be damaging, then the city can begin serious discussions on what can be built there, what responsibilities a partner would have in running the Springs and when work can begin.
Commissioners must restrain any haste in making a deal.
There is only one Warm Minerals Springs. Any decision made on its future must be done so with great care. There will be no do-overs.
