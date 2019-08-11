OUR POSITION: Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is convinced he is giving inmates at the jail the best care available. We have our doubts.
‘I think we have the best jail in the state.”
That’s what Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell told the Sun Friday.
Prummell agreed to a sit-down with Sun staff to discuss criticism of Corizon Health, the jail’s health care provider. Dozens of current and former inmates have accused Corizon of withholding medications and providing poor care while they were incarcerated.
The jail is being sued over at least one death and there is at least one other death that relatives say was likely attributed to poor care at the jail. On top of that there have been several lawsuits over the past few years — many dismissed — that accuse Corizon of not properly caring for sick inmates.
Prummell and Col. Tom Rodgers, his second in command who at one time was in charge of the jail, dispute claims that Corizon does not provide good care for inmates. They also defended the fact that in Prummell’s eight years in office, the contract for health care at the jail has never been bid on but rather given to Corizon.
“(We) talk to 66 other sheriffs in Florida about health care at jails and there is no better information out there than what they tell us,” Rodgers said, adding that Corizon rises above other state providers.
Prummell said when the last contract with Corizon was up, he looked at costs for other providers and found Corizon to be cheaper. And, on top of that, he said they offered additional services to sweeten the pot.
“It was just a better deal,” he said.
Rodgers added that the jail was opening its new infirmary when the last contract was up, and changing providers would have just made the transition that much more difficult.
Prummell said the criticism by some inmates and this newspaper fails to give credit for all the good Corizon and the jail do.
“We had 8,000 inmates in 2018 and you have 20 to 30 who complained about health care,” he noted. “You don’t know about the people we help. We had two taken to the hospital for extended stays recently.”
The sheriff did say, “There are probably things we can do better.”
He also blamed problems obtaining inmates’ health records for much of the delay in providing care and the correct medications.
The sheriff makes good points, but we know of no other Charlotte County department or office that does not accept bids on projects — especially something as important as health care, which costs the jail more than $2.6 million a year.
And if Corizon is the most qualified provider in Florida, we can’t imagine how bad the others must be.
Corizon has been sued hundreds of times nationwide over health care it provides in jails and prisons and, according to a story in The New Yorker by Steve Coll, many of the suits charged wrongful death and/or injury. Corizon recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit in Oregon for $10 million.
We do not believe Sheriff Prummell would provide inadequate care to save money. And, we believe he cares about the well-being of his inmates.
We are not convinced Corizon Health is the best provider available.
