Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is taking his rehabilitation of inmates a step further.
The sheriff, who has had a partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to help drug addicted inmates for months now, is turning the program up another notch.
The new program is called Medication Assisted Treatment and it uses a medication that blocks the effect of opioids and the urge to take them. The goal is to get inmates ready to return to the community and be able to lead a more normal life, free of addiction.
The program has relied on a drug called Vivitrol but now another, equally or more powerful medication called Buprenorphine is being added to treatment.
Prummell, in a press release, talked about the positive impact of the drug.
“MAT’s treatment approach combines a comprehensive, individually tailored program of medication and behavioral therapy that address the needs of most patients struggling with addiction,” he said. “MAT medications work to normalize brain chemistry, block the euphoric effects of alcohol and opiates, and relieve cravings. It has been shown to help increase retention in treatment, sustain recovery and prevent and reduce opioid overdoses.”
The benefits of the program are obvious. Prior to the initial partnership with CBHC, the jail house was not much more than a revolving door for addicts who often resorted to stealing to feed their habit. If the new program continues some of the success as the Vivitrol treatment, the greatest threat to recurring arrests will have been eliminated.
Not every inmate will be eligible for the program. Each must be screened to determine need and if the drug treatment is best suited for them.
Sarah Wright, with CBHC, said screening inmates prior to release and giving them the medication can reduce recidivism into another jail term, especially if they continue the treatments after release.
We like the change in attitude not only by the CCSO but other police agencies who are taking a proactive approach to prevent crime.
