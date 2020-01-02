The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office just doubled the staff in its Mental Health Unit, and that is great news.
Many people are unlikely aware the CCSO even had a Mental Health Unit, but its progress the past year has been lauded by Charlotte Behavioral Health Care CEO Victoria Scanlon. Kelly Decker, who has held down the fort as the lone employee in the unit, is a licensed mental health counselor and her work is making a difference in getting the right help for people who otherwise might find themselves languishing in jail.
Too often, when deputies are sent on calls that involve someone with an addiction or other mental health issue, the confrontation can escalate. Although deputies have undergone training, it is still sometimes difficult to know when reasoning with a person beats physical restraint.
That’s where Decker often comes in.
According to a recent Sun story by Anne Esker, Decker not only helps “de-escalate” confrontations, but she is making a difference following up on people who are involved in calls for help. She contacts overdose patients, talks with family members and works with Scanlon’s team at Charlotte Behavioral to get help for people who need it but either don’t know where to go or can’t afford it.
The new case manager will work through Charlotte Behavioral, but will have most of the same duties as Decker. The goal is for the second member of the unit to be able to team with Decker to collect more data on individuals so they have a history that could be useful in planning a program to get them mental health help, addiction recovery or even a place to live if they are homeless.
Kudos to Sheriff Bill Prummell and the CCSO for recognizing a need and addressing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.