OUR POSITION: Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell’s decision to seek body cameras for his deputies now, and not later, is a welcome change of heart.
When George Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis, it heated up the dialogue about police actions and the Black community. And among the rhetoric that has evolved from that tragedy, and the controversy it sparked, is a consistent call for police officers to wear body cameras capable of recording incidents such as Floyd’s killing.
Those calls for body cams were persistent when Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell participated in a roundtable discussion with members of Charlotte County’s Black community following Floyd’s death.
Prummell’s initial response was that body cams were expensive. It was something he would have to look into. He needed more information on the technology. He wanted to test various equipment. And, most of all, he had to find the money — as much as $1.3 million.
Recently, Prummell has embraced the urgency of the need for body cams — made obvious by the passion of the Black community and others appalled at Floyd’s needless death.
Last week he said his office is testing two body cam systems that, if he is pleased with the results, could be included in this coming fiscal year’s budget — which he insisted can still be amended.
It was refreshing that Prummell is ready to make the body cam a priority.
“As sheriff, I understand there are those who wanted this done yesterday, but this is a big investment and one we need to be certain will provide the desired benefits for all,” he said in a letter.
Prummell has told Charlotte County commissioners the cost could be as high as $1.3 million.
Right now, the sheriff has asked for a record $79.4 million budget this coming fiscal year — a 4.9% increase from his current budget. A chunk of that increase would pay for manning another road patrol unit which he says is badly needed.
We have always been of the opinion the sheriff’s budget has room to spare as it eats up 32% of the county’s tax dollars. When Prummell took office in 2013, the budget was $53 million, according to a Sun story during commissioners’ budget hearings that year. Prummell has pumped another $26 million or so into his office in the eight years he has been sheriff.
Most of those funds were for badly needed pay raises to keep his pay scale competitive with neighboring counties who were signing away officers as fast as we could train them. Prummell has also upgraded the office’s technology and completed an addition to the jail.
But, finding another $1.3 million for body cams — especially with a supportive County Commission — should not be a problem. Perhaps he could trim the cost of a training complex he has requested from penny sales tax funds that is expected to cost $9.3 million — money that does not come out of his annual budget.
However the body cams are paid for, they are a needed addition to law enforcement in Charlotte County.
“This is a priority for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office,” Prummell said.
We agree and fully expect the sheriff to have body cams available for his officers in the next fiscal year.
Kudos to Prummell for making this happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.