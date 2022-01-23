OUR POSITION: The confusion and controversy over public and private beachfront is an old problem that is just getting worse.
As long as we can remember, there has been friction between beachfront homeowners and public beach-goers.
We recall ongoing incidents a dozen or more years ago when a woman with a home next to Englewood Beach routinely called the police to complain about “people walking on her beach.”
So how much beach do you own if you paid big money for an oceanfront home? And how free are you to take a walk along the surf if you are enjoying a day at the beach?
The answer is elusive despite rules on the books that sought to make it clear. The latest legislation, we believe, just muddled the issue even more.
Florida has an immense coastline, but 60% of the beach is privately owned, according to a Daily Sun/Gondolier story this week by Bob Mudge. In Sarasota County, even more beachfront — 80% — is in private hands.
State laws say property owners own the sand to the “mean high water line” according to the Daily Sun story. From there to the water is owned by the state, therefore the public.
That rule sounds okay, but enforcement of it is confusing. The “mean” waterline is calculated on a 19-year average, according to Kevin Cooper, of Mote Marrine Laboratory in a recent forum. How that average is decided often relies on old data, however.
As Mudge explained, weather and construction can alter the shoreline quickly and it could take a surveyor to figure out the mean high water mark.
The state passed a law that didn’t clarify anything. It changed the burden of proof for who owned the sand you are walking on from the homeowner to the beach walker.
There are a lot of problems that need solved, not the least of which is if you’re at the beach and head off for a walk, how do you know when you’re on private property? Someone semi-jokingly suggested a police officer can tell you — after the homeowner calls the law.
Some homeowners have resorted to putting up structures with 4X4 lumber and posting trespassing signs that some believe are a blight on the beach. That’s what Daily Sun reader Robert Pariseau said in a recent letter to the editor. He said homeowners are spoiling the view with their attempts to cut off access and wondered why they bothered to stop a few people from walking by their property.
He makes a point. We can understand the issue if a large group setting up camp near your beach property line and staying all day, playing loud music and partying. But we don’t understand homeowners’ blood pressure soaring upward if a couple walking a long the shoreline might step foot over the property line.
To us, it’s more of a live and let live situation.
Maybe there is a way to rewrite the law that emphasizes the degree of trespassing? Or, maybe we’re just muddying up the law like our Legislature did.
Whatever the answer, it doesn’t behoove Florida to get a reputation that tourists can’t walk on our beaches without risking breaking the law.
The Legislature stepped in and did no one any favors — except homeowners who now face no responsibility to prove anything. We’d like to see the Legislature fix this problem. If that’s possible.
