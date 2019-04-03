OUR POSITION: What, where and when?” The “who” is vital public information too.
At 7:34 p.m. on March 24, as the sun was setting on a beautiful, warm Sunday evening, Mr. and Mrs. X were killed in a car crash after leaving the first-ever spring training game played by the Atlanta Braves at the new CoolToday Park in North Port.
They were pulling out from West Villages Parkway onto U.S. 41 when their Honda Civic was struck by a Kia Forte driven by Ms. Z, age 20. Ms. Z was traveling “at a high rate of speed” and “failed to stop for traffic,” according to the North Port City Police Department. The incident is still being investigated by police. They suspect that alcohol was a factor, a department spokesman said. Charges are possible.
Mr. X and Mrs. X?
Not their real names. Police wouldn’t divulge exactly who they were. The only reason we could report who they were — George and Rose Almeder of North Port — was through contact with their son, who was eager to share his parents’ life story and photos from their past.
As for Ms. Z, her name still has not been released to the public, as of early this week, despite the fact she was involved in an incident on a public highway. When blacking out all personal identities, police cited provisions of Marsy’s Law, instituted by Constitutional Amendment 6, which was passed by voters last November.
Was this a rare occurrence?
Hardly.
Also that weekend, Mr. Y was killed during a late-night fight at an event at the Redneck Mud Park off Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. Mr. Y was a 27-year-old man. He was not local.
His real name was …
This time the public was told until two days after the fact. (Ramon A. Muino Jr.)
Amendment 6 was touted as a compassionate measure that would protect victims. One section of the amendment said the measure would “prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could be used to disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim.”
In practice, some skittish, lawsuit-averse law enforcement agencies have interpreted it in the strictest and most convenient way possible. That means the identity of any victim — burglary, car crash, plane crash, homicide.
Mr. and Mrs. X. Mr. Y. Even Ms. Z.
That means basic facts about public incidents are denied to the public. That means you may find out about what happened in your town, just not who it happened to. It is being applied to matters that had been considered routine matters of public interest.
To compound the issue, the law is being applied differently by different agencies. Some names are given out, some withheld for however long. The implementation is inconsistent. It seems to depend on how each government agency interprets the law.
We believe the community deserves to know who among them was involved in a crash on a public highway as soon as possible. We believe the community deserves to know who among them was killed at an event that was open to the public right away.
This is basic public information: the what, where, when and who. It is a matter of public interest. George and Rose Almeder had names. Their lives were important; their deaths too.
It seems to us that this is a basic tenet of an open, free society. These are not nameless humanoids in a faceless society, their identities withheld by the government. Who they are matters.
