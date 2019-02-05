State law says citizens have the right to express their views in public at local commission meetings.
The question, sometimes, is when?
The Sarasota County Commission voted last week to change their procedures for “open to the public” comment sessions. They were very, very careful to reinforce the fact that they weren’t trying to restrict or hamper comment. Which, no doubt, would have been extremely questionable.
The problem being addressed was the grab-bag public comment at the start of any day’s agenda. On occasion, a large contingent shows up to address something that’s not on the agenda. A valuable thing, for sure: People should be able to express themselves and seek redress before elected officials. Bedrock value.
As it is now, the Sarasota Commission allows someone to speak for three minutes before a regular meeting starts. Speakers also can have a three-minute spot after lunch and another at the end of the meeting.
That’s reasonable.
When a sizable group appears to speak in the morning, three minutes plus three minutes plus three minutes, etc., adds up to real time. And that can set the day’s schedule back considerably.
The issue isn’t simply staff or commissioners’ time; they’re paid by the public to be there.
But it is unfair to other citizens who come to address agenda items. They are given time to speak before the specific item: three minutes apiece for discussion items and five minutes for hearings.
When the day’s agenda is delayed significantly, those people sit and wait. And wait. A group of 20 neighbors who want to address a development proposal, say, are inconvenienced. It’s not fair to them.
Charlotte County does things a little differently. Charlotte allows three minutes of public comment before the meeting on consent agenda or discussion agenda items. Speakers get five minutes apiece at a hearing. On non-agenda items — anything that bugs you — it’s three minutes of face time at the end of the meeting.
The Sarasota Commission considered a switch to that procedure last week, but opted for a hybrid.
The first open-to-the-public session, in the morning, would begin with comments on items on the formal agenda. That would be followed by 15 minutes on matters that might be addressed in the future. If time allows, the 15-minute slot can be taken by soapbox issues. Otherwise, those will hold until the end of the meeting.
It’s a fair system that respects the time and interests of those who attend for specific issues on the formal agenda. And, at the end of the day, it respects everyone’s right to be heard by decision-makers.
