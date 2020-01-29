OUR POSITION: Some members of the Florida House want to strip newspapers of the revenue from printing public notices and allow them to go online only. That is a bad idea.
Monday and Tuesday, newspaper representatives from throughout Florida became lobbyists for a day. They were making their case to continue to require public notices be published in print.
It has become almost an annual fight for newspapers. State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Brevard County) first proposed the bill and it continues to surface each year. It regularly passes the House, but stalls in the Senate.
For a long, long time, the state has required that public notices like building code changes, deadlines or events in the community be published in state newspapers. Doing away with that requirement, we believe, is not in the best interest of citizens. Of course, we have a dog in this fight since having notices printed in newspapers is a good source of income for us.
But, there are several reasons why publishing these notices, instead of merely allowing the county or city to post them online, is important.
To start with, how many of you would go online each day to see if there was a public notice that impacts you? If this HB-7 passes, how would you know if there was a public notice of a hearing to construct a 7-11 or a livestock barn next door to you unless you checked online each day?
Under the legislation, according to a Florida Politics article, governmental agencies would need to buy an ad once a year in a publication “delivered to all residents and property owners throughout the government’s jurisdiction” letting them know that they can register to receive public notices by email or snail mail.
Newspapers provide an independent, third-party verification that legal notices are indeed published. Otherwise, residents would remain in the dark.
Finally, who would be charged with making sure local governments post the notices online in time for residents to show up to meetings and/or learn about things that would impact their neighborhood — or their wallet? We believe most government entities would be responsible and do the right thing, but if a controversial subject was the topic of a meeting it would not be a shock to learn public notices were posted late to control the size of crowds that could show up.
TaxWatch, a nonpartisan government watchdog group, has opposed this bill. And, a poll taken last year showed that a large majority of Floridians want more, not less, access to public notices.
We call on members of the Florida Senate to put this bill aside again this year and let it die. Let them know if you agree with us.
