When Publix bought and donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of produce and milk from Florida farmers it was a kind gesture that showed we’re all in this together.
As has been reported for weeks, Florida’s farmers are in trouble. Their big customers — restaurants and the state’s theme parks — have been shut down because of the pandemic. Some of them reportedly have plowed their crops under or left them in the field to rot instead of harvesting produce that no one can buy.
The giant supermarket chain stepped in and bought 430,000 pounds of produce like corn and cucumbers and 47,000 gallons of milk. The business made a $2 million donation to Feeding America food banks, according to a company spokesperson.
Publix is selling some of the produce in its stores and donating another portion of its purchases, including about 75,000 pounds of vegetables.
Millions of people in the U.S. may have trouble buying food during the shutdowns and steep rise in unemployment. And, while the nation is showing some signs of lifting restrictions and slowly looking to get back to normal, too many people are hurting. Florida has an especially acute problem as the state’s unemployment benefits are being held up because of computer problems that are yet to be completely rectified.
Publix won’t be able to help every farmer in the state, but its generous gesture should be applauded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.