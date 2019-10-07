OUR POSITION: John Miller and Shaune Freeland, two residents of Punta Gorda Isles, are seeking to replace Gary Wein on the Punta Gorda City Council.
When you speak with the two candidates in the Nov. 5 election for a seat on the Punta Gorda City Council, you must listen carefully. That’s because any difference in their approach to the city’s future is very difficult to detect.
Add to that the fact that neither has any past political experience and both are residents of Punta Gorda Isles, and it makes for a tough decision for voters.
Miller, 78, is a 16-year resident of Punta Gorda. He retired here after a career in the health field, starting as a chemist in Chicago. He and his wife were living in San Diego when a friend told them about Punta Gorda. Since they enjoy boating, it was an attractive location.
Miller has been active in the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association since 2003 and regularly attends City Council meetings, he said.
When it comes to growth, a contentious topic in the city, both candidates say they are for “smart growth.” Miller likes the proposed citywide master plan that was revealed recently and especially is in favor of an idea to allow more condos per acre in some areas. He makes a point, however, that he is not in favor of “condos on every lot or every corner.”
He would “talk to the movers and shakers” in the community to try to get City Marketplace developed. He favors green space and a performing arts center on the site, along with condos and businesses.
Miller believes the city and the county need to work together more closely. He also said he would agree to look at raising impact fees in the city — alluding to the high tax burden on homeowners.
The biggest difference between him and Freeland, he said, is his experience.
Freeland is a real estate agent who is a native Floridian, born in Sarasota. She also moved to Punta Gorda in 2003.
Freeland said she first considered running for City Council four years ago, but her friendship with Gary Wein, who is stepping down from the District 3 seat, and her responsibilities at home and in business persuaded her to wait.
Like Miller, she is concerned about the high tax load on homeowners and is anxious to bring more businesses to Punta Gorda. She also likes the idea of a performing arts center, green space and condos and shops at the City Marketplace site. A member of the 1 percent sales tax committee for the county, she also favors a parking garage at the Events Center.
She would like to see the city poll residents on exactly what they would like to see at the City Marketplace location. She says it is only realistic that any developer who has interest in the site would have to have approval to build more than three stories high, but she said that can be done while maintaining a historic, charming city.
She said the budget reserves are too low but she is not in favor of raising impact fees now. However, she admitted the city cannot continue spending at its current rate without more business tax revenues.
Freeland said having someone on the council with children, who can bring a youthful voice to the conversation is a plus.
We agree. Both candidates are qualified, but we like the diversity she would bring to the table and believe she embraces “smart growth” more enthusiastically than Miller.
We recommend voting for Shaune Freeland for Punta Gorda City Council District 3.
