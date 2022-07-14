OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda needs more income from taxes on businesses.
Punta Gorda City Council is poised to approve a referendum for the November 8 general election that would allow residents to decide if they want to keep footing most of the bill for growth, or if more businesses could be lured to town to ease the burden.
The referendum, which needs one more public reading to be put on the ballot, would allow tax exemptions for new businesses willing to make Punta Gorda home.
In our opinion, it’s a no-brainer.
The city’s tax income is heavily financed by homeowners — nearly 90% of it. With few businesses in the city limits and not much room to add more, the city has few opportunities to shift the responsibility for taxes onto its home owners. It’s a dilemma that has been discussed for years.
Now, the City Council has an idea what to do about it.
The idea of an economic development tax exemption would, hopefully, draw new businesses and development to the city — or close enough to city limits to be annexed. The plan would also cover current businesses that could expand or annex in and be eligible for a tax break, if they met certain qualifications that will be set in the final outline of the referendum.
City Manager Greg Murray and Councilman Mark Kuharski made it clear that any decisions on tax breaks or annexation would be done in the open.
The plan being considered would not be much different from one the city and Charlotte County approved in 2010. That program expired in 2020 and neither the county or city continued it.
“This is not something new, this is something that the city has had for many years in the past; it just expired,” Kuharski said.
If the 2022 referendum is passed, it would have a 10-year expiration date per Florida statute.
Discussion centers around a 50% tax break the first two years. It would not require any cash to come out of city funds but merely limit new tax income from new or annexed businesses.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews had some concerns about the idea. She said any type of tax break program would have to be closely monitored to avoid abuse. That goes almost without saying.
Right now, the Jones Loop Road area is ripe for growth with several developments already planned. If manufacturing companies or warehouses were inclined to locate there and then annex into the city it would be greatly beneficial.
Punta Gorda is nearing full build-out in city limits. And, if and when the City Marketplace property is officially sold and plans announced for development, that income will be welcome. But the city needs more to cushion the massive growth that’s expected and to be able to accommodate its residents with the quality of life they’ve come to expect.
In the past, some Punta Gorda residents have indicated they don’t mind paying more taxes if it means keeping the city serene and free of traffic jams. But this plan — especially the focus on annexation — should not impact the quaint downtown or the waterfront.
It would expand the city’s boundaries and offer opportunities for new businesses to call Punta Gorda home — bringing not only tax revenues to the city but new, and hopefully well-paying, jobs.
Put it on the ballot and let’s let the voters have their say.
