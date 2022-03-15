OUR POSITION: Perhaps the county should bite the bullet and make sure the old Punta Gorda Library’s future use improves the quality of life in the county and the city of Punta Gorda.
In case you didn’t know, the old Punta Gorda Library, on Henry Street, is for sale.
The library is owned by Charlotte County and when bidding was opened to sell the property, commissioners were disturbed that only two bids came in, and only one of those was anywhere near what the property appraised for. So, as of Feb. 23 bidding was opened again, with a March 23 deadline to make your offer.
The location of the old library is mouth-watering. It is within a quarter mile of the Visual Arts Center, the planned Peace River Wildlife Center and the new library. Fishermen’s Village is not far away. Neither is the waterfront.
There was great interest by some to revamp the building into a historical museum of sorts. That idea ran into the realities of costs.
The building has been appraised for $870,000. But, there are needed improvements — including HVAC work and resurfacing the parking lot — that would cost in the neighborhood of $465,000.
The 54,000-square-foot library was built in 1974. One of the drawbacks to purchasing is a fear of having to raise the ground level to meet flood zone specifications. Anyone who makes improvements more than 50% of the cost of the building would probably be required to do that. For all practical purposes that would mean tearing down the existing building.
The high bid of $363,000 for the property surely looked at the cost of upgrades and the possibility of having to raise the property’s foundation.
We’re not sure what kind of money commissioners are hoping for but, as Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said at a March 7 meeting, their duty is to get the best price possible. We can’t blame them for that approach. They are the stewards of the taxpayers’ money.
While the organization has not formally made a bid as yet, one interested nonprofit is the Charlotte Community Players.
Sherrie Moody, executive director of the group, said the idea of moving from their current location in a Murdock industrial park to Punta Gorda is exciting.
“We’ve been in our current location 12 years,” Moody said. “The (Punta Gorda location) would be an improvement. We believe we can put in for grants to help with work that needs done. We were able to do a lot to this building we’re in.”
Moody said the group has done its due diligence on the property and they believe they could do the improvements without meeting the 50% threshold that would require raising the foundation. She also believes a zoning change would not be required since it is zoned as public use. She offers that a community theater would meet that designation.
The Players put on about 100 or more plays a year — both as a group and through the efforts of performances planned and arranged by individuals.
“When you look at Naples, Sarasota and other areas, they have poured millions into having a cultural overlay district,” she said, suggesting the same could happen in Punta Gorda.
Perhaps the county will get a bid closer to the number they are looking for. Maybe the bidders will have an even better idea for the property.
All that won’t be known until March 23.
But the idea of a playhouse in Punta Gorda, is one we believe the public would embrace.
