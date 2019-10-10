OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda City Council made a good move when it decided to renovate the Punta Gorda Boat Club and Bayfront Center buildings in Gilchrist Park.
We’re curious how many of you remember going to a dance at the Punta Gorda Boat Club and/or Bayfront Center. Have you practiced your hoops on the adjacent basketball court? Maybe your children learned to sail there.
The two buildings have graced Gilchrist Park since the 1960s and the memories so many have are priceless.
Time has taken its toll, however. The structures need some repair and renovation.
The City Council faced a tough decision recently with the realization that leases on the buildings will run out in 2021. There were parties interested in tearing down the landmarks and building a new recreation center or maybe even a restaurant — that was an idea floated months ago by local businessmen.
There is nothing wrong with those ideas. Those who live close to the park though would probably disagree. They, and a lot of other people in Punta Gorda, like the laid-back atmosphere they have now. And they like the history associated with the Bayfront Center.
We imagine they were thrilled to learn City Council agreed to renovate the buildings instead of replacing them. The decision came after Dover Kohl & Partners released a study they had completed on the feasibility of keeping the structures.
The consulting firm, hired by the city to create Master Plan for the community, opted on the side of renovations — a cheaper alternative, it said, according to a Sun story by Daniel Sutphin.
Mayor Nancy Prafke, probably spoke for the majority when she said: “That’s part of the history of our community . . . and you don’t tear down your history.”
Next step for the city is to pursue an appraisal of the Bayfront Center (an appraisal of the boat club has already been completed and accepted by the city). Then, presumably, the city will negotiate a new lease with the YMCA which has utilized the building for years.
We believe, going forward, the city, the boat club and the YMCA can agree on some new uses for the property and move to guarantee it meets its full potential as a community center. We believe the property, especially after renovations, can be a draw for groups throughout the county, not just Punta Gorda.
John Byrne, speaking for the “1,200-member Punta Gorda Boat Club,” was excited about the prospects. “We support the idea of making the most of the buildings that are already existing at Gilchrist. We’ve held back on some projects given the uncertainty of the lease.”
Byrne said the club is ready to sign a new lease and do its part to maintain the building when work is complete.
Resident Wendy Mueller also spoke about the potential of the property.
“If we improved it,” she said, “we would get groups like the local Republican party back into it. . . I’ve been to three weddings there and they were beautiful, but they could have been magnificent.”
Magnificent is a good word. The waterfront location and view are second to none. We are anxious to watch the progress of renovations to a prime piece of Punta Gorda’s history.
