OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda’s recent agreement to partner with a developer to extend sewer services to a new project could be a blueprint for similar deals.
While there are certainly other examples of public/private cooperation on utility projects, the recent agreement between the city of Punta Gorda and a developer to share the costs of installing sewers is exemplary.
Developer J.D. Promotions and the city will team up to extend sewer service along Riverside Drive, near U.S. 17 in South Punta Gorda, to the soon-to-be Palm Breeze of Punta Gorda RV Resort. J.D. Promotions has agreed to pay 25% of the cost because its estimated use will be about that much of the line’s capacity. That means $361,000 of the estimated $1.1 million price tag for extending sewer lines down Riverside.
It’s all about protecting Charlotte Harbor from the potential impacts of septic tanks — which were the only other option for the new RV park.
The cost of the extension could be a wash if all, or any, of the other four existing mobile home parks along Riverside Drive decide to hook up the system. That certainly is the wish of city officials who praised the project as a way to keep the harbor cleaner.
“As good stewards of Charlotte Harbor we have to stop letting septic systems go in,” Vice Mayor Debby Carey said at a May 5 City Council meeting, according to a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin. “I think this partnership is a wonderful opportunity to show we’re putting our money where our mouth is (to protect the harbor and waterways).”
J.D. Promotions will design and build the sewer expansion and the city will reimburse it for 75% of the cost — another good idea since private businesses can normally work faster and cheaper than government entities.
There are four mobile homes parks that could take advantage of the sewer system instead of relying on their own systems — most of which are very old and decaying.
River Forest Village, Palms & Pines Riverside Resort, Lazy Lagoon Mobile Home Park and Pelican Harbor Mobile Home Park are all along Riverside Drive. The city noted that each of old systems rely on their own mini-wastewater treatment plants.
It would benefit each park, we believe, to perform a financial analysis of the cost of operating the package plant and paying a staff compared to contracting with someone to remove its current wastewater treatment plant and connecting to the city’s wastewater system.
If parks agree to sign on, the city is estimating a capacity fee charge, according to city ordinance. The current capacity fee is $2,677 per residential unit — not excessive, especially compared to the cost for homes in Charlotte County that have had to, or will have to, connect with new sewer systems.
Right now, connecting to the new sewer line would not be mandatory.
We like the idea of working with a developer of a new project where there is no access to water and sewer and bringing those utilities to the new site. It opens up new areas to development, lowers the cost for everyone and protects waterways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.